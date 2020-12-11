Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond. On Thursday, Dec. 10, fans learned the former Captain America isn't done with Disney just yet. Now that he's finished with Marvel, Chris Evans is playing Buzz Lightyear in a Disney origin story movie called Lightyear.

Billed as "the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear," the upcoming Pixar animated film will follow the titular young pilot who eventually becomes a space ranger and inspires the beloved Toy Story action figure. Evans will voice the lead role in Lightyear, which is set to hit theaters on June 17, 2022.

The actor celebrated the news on social media, penning a lengthy Instagram caption along with a first look at his new character.

"Working with Pixar is a dream come true," Evans wrote. "I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning. My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was ‘Buzz Lightyear’. I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling."

But the 39-year-old actor promised fans the new movie will in no way tarnish Allen's legacy as Buzz, writing, "This one is gonna be special, and it doesn't step on a single thing. I can't even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it."

Evans also took to Twitter to share the news: "I don't have words," he wrote alongside a Pixar teaser video showcasing the movie's title. He also made sure to explain the difference between the two Buzz Lightyear characters.

"Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy," he noted. "This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

Regardless, the character's story is in good, familiar hands. Angus MacLane, who previously worked as an animator for Pixar classics like The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Ratatouille, and WALL-E, will direct Lightyear.

Even though fans will have to wait two more years to blast off again with Buzz, it sounds like this origin story will be worth the wait.