You really can’t have a Disney vacay without having at least one Dole Whip, and it just got easier than ever to order up that delicious pineapple treat. For anyone visiting Walt Disney World this spring, Disney Parks just announced delicious new menu items along with a brand new Dole Whip location at Disney Springs. Disney’s new Dole Whip restaurant, Swirls on the Water, not only has the traditional pineapple soft-serve you know and love, but also a bunch of new Dole Whip flavors for you to try as well.

Swirls on the Water, which opened Tuesday, March 15, will be your new fave place to visit after a long day of shopping at Disney Springs. The menu really is for adventurous foodies looking to try an elevated version of the classic Disney treat. For instance, if you’d like a little kick with your ice cream, you’ll want to try the Dole Whip Lime & Habanero Soft-Serve Nachos. This is nacho average dessert. Instead of tortilla chips, this treat is served with waffle cone chips that are topped with Dole Whip lime and habanero soft-serve. Along with those fun Dole Whip flavors, you also get mango boba pearls, Tajin spice, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream to finish off your Insta-worthy treat. This one really does require a pic before you start digging in.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World for the 50th anniversary, you’ll want to try Swirls’ 50th Celebration Cone. The super adorable treat comes with a combo of Dole Whip lemon and cookie dough soft-serve swirled together with an edible Mickey topper and EARidescent sprinkles. This cone will be the perfect treat to enjoy as you walk around Disney Springs on a hot day.

Of course, if you can’t decide which Dole Whip flavor you want to try first, you can always order up the Dole Whip Flight. The flight includes all six flavors of Dole Whip soft-serve swirled together in three treats. It may even be fun to record a taste test video for your TikTok, ranking the flavors. Considering you really can’t go wrong with Dole Whip soft-serve, though, it may be hard deciding on which one is the best.

For anyone who’s 21 and over who’s visiting Disney Springs on a date night or for a bachelorette weekend with your besties, the Sangria Float is a must. This boozy sip includes a refreshing mix of Dole Whip soft-serve with red wine sangria. You’re on vacay after all, so wine not order up an adult Dole Whip?

The all-new Swirls on the Water is just one of the many new fun attractions at Walt Disney World this spring. Some of the resorts, like Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and Disney’s Old Key West Resort, also have new menu items that you can try. One that definitely stands out is the Oyster Beignet Po’Boy at Scat Cat’s Club, which is a fried oysters po’ boy with Mickey-shaped beignets as the buns. Only Disney would think of this interesting combination.

You don’t even need a theme park ticket to visit these locations. However, if you are visiting the parks, Disney’s Animal Kingdom has Spiced Potato Hand Pies you’ll want to get your hands on and the picture-perfect Wookie Cookie is back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With so many treats to try, adding Disney World to your travel bucket list is a must for foodies.