Bud Light Seltzer Is Launching Boozy Popsicles In 3 Summery AF Flavors

As a hard seltzer stan, you may not like to stray from the bubbly libation, but Bud Light Seltzer is coming hot, er, cold with new boozy popsicles this summer. It’s been almost a year and a half since the beer giant dipped its toe into the hard seltzer sphere in January 2020, and now, they’re taking it ever further with Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles. The boozy popsicles launch in mid-June 2021, and if your 21 or older, they’ll definitely change the way you imbibe poolside, on the deck, or wherever you’re sipping this summer.

Bud Light shared news of the Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles in early May in an email from Anheuser-Busch to Elite Daily. Made especially for the summer, you’ll be able to munch on the brand’s limited-edition Tie Dye Pack of Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles once they hit the shelves in mid-June. If you’ve ever wanted to know what a frozen hard seltzer would taste like, the summery Frozen Icicle flavors — Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Summer Ice — will definitely give you a seltzer ~vibe~. The 12-count variety pack features a colorful tie-dye design on the box similar to the design on the single pops, so you know you’re in for some fun with these new treats.

Each Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicle has 5% ABV, 30 calories, and 3 grams of sugar, per the brand, so they’re a perfect option when not even a hard seltzer can help you beat the heat. It’s unclear how long Bud Light Frozen Icicles will be available when they launch, but you should be able to buy the spiked frozen treats through the summer. You can check Bud Light’s store locator to find a retailer near you when these frozen treats launch.

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

To keep the summer fun going, the brand is also releasing a Bud Light Seltzer Limited Edition Tie Dye Pack with the same flavors as the Icicles. The 12-count variety pack of 12-ounce slim cans with a 5% ABV will also sell through the summer, though there is no specific date announced.

If the tie-dye-inspired sips and bites aren’t enough, there’s also a new Bud Light Seltzer Iced Tea Variety Pack and a limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Mix Pack, which will each hit the shelves starting on Monday, May 24. The Iced Tea Variety Pack features 5% ABV flavors like Peach, Raspberry, Tangerine, and Apple Iced Tea, while the Mix Pack will offer 24 cans of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade and Iced Tea varieties, so you can create your own take on an Arnold Palmer (iced tea and lemonade) or sip them individually.

When you’re heading to grab some Bud Light Seltzer to tide you over before its Frozen Icicles release in mid-June, make sure to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.