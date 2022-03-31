Bud Light Is Teasing Bridgerton-Themed Hard Seltzer, But There’s A Catch

ICYMI, Bud Light took to Twitter and Instagram on March 31 to introduce to a new hard seltzer pack called the Really Really Retro pack. Maybe it’s just me, but between the elegant packaging and flavor names like Afternoon Tea and Queen Cake, the collection is seriously giving Bridgerton vibes. But don’t get your hopes up just yet — the brand teased the new sip just one day before April Fools’ Day, which is pretty suspicious timing. Either way, Bud Light’s Bridgerton-inspired hard seltzer will make you hope it’s not a joke.

On March 31, the company dropped hints about the possible Regency era-themed hard seltzer on the official Bud Light Instagram and Twitter accounts. Without mentioning the hit Netflix series by name, the company alluded to the potential collab, writing, “After a weekend of binging our favorite shows, we hereby introduce the Bud Light Seltzer Really Really Retro Pack by order of the Queen of Seltzer.” (If you didn’t know, the second season of Bridgerton dropped on March 25.) Further hinting at a Bridgerton connection, the pack in question includes “waaayyy back flavors: Afternoon Tea, Courtship Cocktail, Queen Cake, and Duke Delight.” Tell me you’re talking about Bridgerton without telling me you’re talking about Bridgerton.

Though the timing of all this makes the Really Really Retro pack seem like an April Fools’ Day joke, there is some mounting evidence to suggest it could actually be happening. Emphasis on the could.

Included in the post is a photo of the Really Really Retro white-and-purple seltzer pack — and if you didn’t know, purple is the color of royalty, y’all. Each corner of the pack features drawings of a Regency-era man, two prim and proper women, and a dog (no, not the corgi from the show, but still a cute pup), and the word “seltzer” looks so fancy that can only be described as Bridgerton in a font. Next to the pack is a super realistic-looking can of Afternoon Tea, so I have to believe that it’s real, right? Right?

If the Really Really Retro pack does turn out to be real, the “limited edition” stamp on the pack suggests the collection won’t be available for long. And this wouldn’t be Bud Light’s first era-themed hard seltzer pack — the company released the Retro Tie Dye pack in June 2021, and IDK about you, but the name of the new seltzer definitely seems like a callback to the ‘70s-inspired pack to me.

Am I prepared for this all to end with the words “April Fools”? Yes. Am I still choosing to believe it’s real? Also, yes. I guess the only way to know for sure is to check Bud Light’s social media accounts on Friday, April 1.