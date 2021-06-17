These Boozy Popsicles Come In 3 New Bud Light Seltzer Flavors

Bud Light recently gave fans the best of both worlds with the launch of a boozy popsicle line inspired by three of new seltzer flavors — and, as temperatures rise, you’re probably chomping at the bit to get your hands on one of these refreshing treats. If you’re at least 21 years old, you might be wondering where to buy Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles so you can cool down with one of these bad boys in hand. Here’s where to check as the highly-anticipated treats roll out in stores nationwide in June 2021.

While Bud Light Seltzer stans first learned Frozen Icicles (and a matching Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Pack) were on their way back in May, the company didn’t start releasing the boozy popsicles in stores until mid-June. Depending on where you live, you might not see Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles at your grocery stores’ freezer aisle just yet and may be at a loss for how to get your hands on the mouthwatering treats. Keep in mind that as the rollout progresses, you should be able to eventually find Frozen Icicles at major retailers nationwide. Elite Daily reached out to Bud Light for an update on the rollout status, but the company was unable to provide further details at the time of publication.

In the meantime, it’s a good idea to check online to see if your store of choice has the boozy popsicles in stock — I found them available at a BevMo in California on Instacart. While Bud Light hasn’t added the product to its store locator feature as of publication on June 17, this is also a good tool to use once it becomes available.

When looking for a limited-edition pack of these bad boys, the 12-pack’s colorful tie-dye design is a giveaway. The pack itself features three classic popsicle flavors with a boozy makeover: Blue Raspberry, Cherry Limeade, and Summer Ice. It’s basically your favorite hard seltzers in Frozen Icicle form, giving you a sweet way to get a buzz on and cool down at the same time. The Bud Light Seltzer Frozen Icicles have a 5% ABV, 30 calories per icicle, and retail for $9.99 for a 12-pack of 2-ounce popsicles.

Keep in mind that Bud Light also released a limited-edition 12-pack of hard seltzers with the same flavors as the frozen popsicles, so, until you find one of these coveted popsicle packs in stores, pick up one of the seltzer packs to get the same summery flavors in sip form. When you do score the Icicles, make sure to stock up because they’ll only be available for a limited time.