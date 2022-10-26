Halloween might be all about the candy, but don’t sleep on these spooky ice cream treats from Baskin-Robbins. The chain announced a limited-edition ice cream flavor with an unexpected kick for spooky season and a scary-cute Halloween ice cream cake that might be just as ‘Gram-worthy as your costume. You can even score a scoop for a discounted price on Oct. 31, so needless to say there’s a lot going on at Baskin-Robbins this Halloween.

Just because you’re not trick-or-treating this year doesn’t mean you can’t still score some treats. Baskin-Robbins’ latest additions to its menu, the Spicy n’ Spooky Ice Cream flavor and the Trixie The Ghost Cake, were announced just in time for All Hallows’ Eve, and once you get a glimpse of the new offerings, you’ll see why there’s so much to scream about. The Spicy n’ Spooky Ice Cream lives up to its name with a hot ~twist~ on the classically sweet dessert, and the frighteningly adorable Trixie The Ghost Ice Cream Cake features a friendly ghost design that’s anything but scary — and her bow is legit too cute.

But the celebrations don’t end there, because Baskin-Robbins is also offering a seriously sweet deal on scoops on Oct. 31, which means you fill your day with even more sweets on Halloween.

Whether you’re in it for the spicy ice cream, the friendly ghost ice cream cake, the scoop-tastic ice cream deal, or all three, here’s what you need to know about Baskin-Robbins’ Halloween 2022 offerings before spooky season comes to a close.

Baskin-Robbins’ Halloween 2022 Ice Cream Flavor

The Spicy n’ Spooky Ice Cream, which also happens to be Baskin-Robbins’ Flavor of the Month for October, features a swirl of White Chocolate Ghost Pepper-flavored ice cream that’s been mixed with rich Dark Chocolate ice cream and sprinkled with eye-catching Blood Orange spicy flakes. It’s the perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

The flavor is available in-stores through Oct. 31, and if your BR delivers, you can have your sweets come directly to your door with DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Postmates.

Baskin-Robbins’ Halloween 2022 Cake

If you’re looking for a tasty treat that’ll put your Halloween party over the top, then the Trixie The Ghost Cake is for you. Made with chocolatey fudge, this cake features a dark melting chocolate ghost face design so whimsical that it’s (almost) too cute to eat. The Trixie cake also comes with an edible orange-and-black bow on top, because, ya know, Halloween. You’ll get options, too, because the cake can be customized with your favorite ice cream flavor. Maybe something with Snickers and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to keep the Halloween vibes going?

You can pre-order your ice cream cake via the Baskin-Robbins website and the mobile app, or by contacting your local BR. The Halloween cake is only available through Oct. 31, so make sure you pick up the specialty dessert while you still can.

Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins’ Halloween 2022 Ice Cream Deal

IYDK, Baskin-Robbins offers 31% off all ice cream scoops on the 31st of each month in honor of the 31 OG flavors the restaurant launched with in 1945. Thankfully, the Celebrate 31 deal is back for Oct. 31, so get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth with even more goodies during the candy-centric holiday. FYI, the deal excludes waffle cone, toppings, and sundaes, so if you want to deck out your ice cream treat with extras, expect to shell out some more cash.

The discounted scoop can be redeemed in-stores all day long, so make sure to stop by your nearest BR before you head out for the night. Oh, and you don’t have to score the new Spicy n’ Spooky Ice Cream, but it will be the last day you can try the flavor — just something to consider.