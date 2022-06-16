The stars are aligning for a glamping getaway in Joshua Tree National Park for you and five of your closest friends. Astral Tequila, the drink that is “nourished by the sun and stars,” according to the brand, is hosting a sweepstakes for the chance to escape to the desert and immerse yourself in stargazing and rejuvenate with sunrise yoga. It sounds too good to be true. But if you’re 21 or over, here is how you can win a free trip to Joshua Tree.

Astral Tequila is giving away a free three day, two night glamping stay at The House of Astral at Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County, California, during the fall equinox where you can camp under the stars. The celestial event will fall on Sept. 22, 2022, and it marks the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. Since equinoxes are significant astrological events for astrologers, Astral is partnering with celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly to curate an experience fit for a spiritual connection of astrology and astronomy. Basically, you’ll really be feeling the star power on this trip.

To enter, visit The House Of Astral site to submit your entry before the sweepstakes ends at midnight on June 28. Enter your name, address, email, phone number, birthday, and zodiac sign. The sweepstake is eligible to residents of 48 states (not eligible in Alaska and Hawaii), and Washington, D.C., and you must be 21 or older to enter.

Courtesy of Astral Tequila

If the stars align and you win, look forward to a grand prize with luxury glamping accommodation for three days and two nights, round-trip flights for the winner and up to five guests, nourishing meals for all three days, and a line-up of activities that will have you feeling pampered and rejuvenated. The weekend-long getaway will take place in late September, around the fall equinox, and promises “brighter connections” from the intimate gathering. All you need to bring are your friends and a camera to capture all the ‘Gram-worthy photos.

You’re limited to one entry, and the winner will be chosen by random drawing around June 30 and notified by email or phone around July 1. So keep your notifications on.

It’s all about the good vibes and energy for the astrological event. According to the Astral press release, the trip will be the “physical embodiment of what it means to be nourished by the sun and stars.” While tequila isn’t part of the prize, you’ll still be getting the full Astral experience. The word astral means to be connected with or resemble the stars. So, what better way than to spend the fall equinox on a stargazing getaway with your friends. If you’ve been manifesting a trip, take this as your sign to enter now.

