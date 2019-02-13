35 Instagram Captions For Glamping, Because The Photo Opportunities Are Endless

Glamping is a glamorous version of camping, and it should be at the top of your bucket list. Have you seen those cozy camping yurts and dreamy treehouses on your Insta feed? If so, then you probably know a thing or two about glamping. It's like camping for people who are seeking a bit more comfort, and, well, glam! You still get to soak up all of nature's greatest treasures without sacrificing air conditioning, a bed, and other daily essentials. It also helps that glamping sites are totally picture-perfect. These Instagram captions for glamping will capture the beauty of the great outdoors.

Imagine sleeping under the stars in an open air treehouse and waking up to the sunrise stretching across the mountains. The best part about glamping is that you get the best of both worlds which includes nature and comfort. You don't have to sleep in a sleeping bag on the ground or rough it in a tent. Instead, you can sleep in really unique accommodation, complete with direct access to the great outdoors.

Don't forget to pack your camera when you go glamping, because you'll definitely want to do it for the 'Gram. This is one experience that you'll want to have over and over again. Happy glamping!

1. "Under the stars with you is my favorite place to be."

2. "Relax, we're on glamping time."

3. "All is calm, all is bright." — Joseph Franz Mohr, "Silent Night"

4. “We put the glam in glamping.”

5. "Blessed are the curious for they shall have adventures." — Lovelle Drachman

6. "All I need is my passport and a yoga mat."

7. "Sleeping under the stars in *insert location*."

8. “Views for the weekend."

9. "Home is wherever the treehouse is."

10. “I'm a happy glamper.”

11. “Glampin' with my besties.”

12. “Let's go glamping where the WiFi is weak."

13. “Never want to leave our little place in the woods."

14. "No stressing, just glamping."

15. "Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time." — Aliyyah Eniath

16. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” — John Muir

17. "S'more than a feeling."

18. "But first, glamping."

19. “Life is best when you're glamping.”

20. "Life s'more fun when I'm hangin' with this crew."

21. "Meet you by the glamp-fire."

22. “Laugh hard, glamp often."

23. “It's all good in the woods.”

24. “May the forest be with you.”

25. "Glamping hair, don't care."

26. "Oh darling, let's go glamping."

27. "I love you to the mountains and back."

28. "Life s'more fun when you're glamping."

29. "Find me in the mountains."

30. “Sorry for what I said when I wasn't in my treehouse.”

31. “BRB, going glamping with my girl squad.”

32. "How did I go this long without glamping?"

33. "I don't mind getting lost, as long as I'm with you."

34. "No destination, just glamping."

35. "This glamping life was clearly made for the 'Gram."