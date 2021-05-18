Aldi Wants To Give You $1K For Being A Super Fan

Weekly grocery shopping is about to be a lot more fun, thanks to the $1,000 Aldi gift card up for grabs during this Aldi sweepstakes. With $2,000 total available in prizes, you’ll want to know how to get in on the action. Aldi's 2021 Fan Favorites survey sweepstakes is free to enter, and it could lead to you scoring some freebies on their next grocery run.

Aldi launched its third Fan Favorites survey on Monday, May 17, and it’s pretty much what it sounds like: taking stock of customers’ go-to buys. ICYDK, the brand’s Fan Favorites survey asks customers to vote for their fave products at Aldi. So, if you’ve got major thoughts on the new Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Lemonade or Mama Cozzi’s speciality pizzas (or just want to score $1,000), this is for you.

If you’d ready try your luck at the freebie, all you have to do is head to Aldi’s Fan Favorite survey website through Saturday, May 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Then, fill out some contact info about yourself including your age range and which state you live in before starting the 10-question survey. You’ll vote on everything from your go-to fruit or veggie to your “morning meeting must-have.” You’ll even have a chance to weigh in on your top seasonal pick at Aldi, which could be anything from tropical plants to cheese assortments. After you’ve finished the survey, you’ll be directed to a few more questions to enter into the sweepstakes.

If you’d like to enter the sweepstakes without completing the survey, you can print your name, date of birth, address, telephone number, and email address on a piece of paper and mail it to: Aldi Fan Favorites Sweepstakes c/o Maru/Blue Civic Opera Building, 20 North Wacker Drive, Suite 1400, Chicago, IL, 60606, US. Make sure your envelope is postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on May 22 and received by Friday, May 28.

The brand will select the winners from a random drawing around 15 business days after the end of the sweepstakes to dole out $2,000 worth of prizes. The grand prize winner will receive two $500 Aldi gift cards (for a total of $1,000). Even if you don’t score the grand prize, you could be one of 10 entrants to win a $100 Aldi gift card.

BTW, to be eligible for the sweepstakes, you’ll need to be a resident of the continental 48 United States/Washington D.C. and at least 18 years old. Since the sweepstakes officially ends on May 22, you’ll want to take the survey ASAP for a chance to score some free sips and snacks on your next Aldi run.