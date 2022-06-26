Going To An Abortion Rights Protest? Here's Some Sign Inspo

People took to the streets across the country over the last weekend in June to voice their anger following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling that ended the constitutional right to abortion. On Friday, June 24, the Court overturned the 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade, sparking protests in states like New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, California, and many others. The pro-choice movement certainly doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, with plenty of demonstrations and marches planned for upcoming weeks and beyond. If you’re planning to stand up for reproductive rights, you’ll want to march with your best sign to make your voice heard. To give you some inspo, here are sign ideas for pro-choice abortion protests.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, states now have the ability to reduce access to or even outlaw abortion. Some states already have put an abortion ban in effect right after the ruling, including Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The aftermath of the ruling has polarized the country and enraged plenty of Americans from coast to coast, who took to the streets in planned marches throughout the weekend. Of course, pro-choice protestors brought along their best signs to make a statement and generate more buzz for the cause. Before you head out to an upcoming demonstration, you’ll want to grab your poster board and markers. Check out these sign ideas for pro-choice abortion protests that’ll have you ready to take the streets.

After you’ve made your best poster, you can find an upcoming pro-choice protest by checking out the listings on We Won’t Go Back and Women’s March. You also have the option to organize your own protest by submitting an event.