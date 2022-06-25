Here's How You Can Find A Protest For Abortion Rights Near You

Emotions in the United States are running high since the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24. In the hours following ruling, so many people spoke out against the decision that Michelle Obama called “horrifying” and President Joe Biden called “a sad day for the country.” At a time when all people who give birth have been stripped away of the constitutional right to abortion, people across the country gathered to protest and make their voices heard. To get involved, here is how to find protests for abortion rights happening near you.

Obama said in a June 24 statement, “I encourage you to channel your frustration and anger into action by getting involved.” People across the country had that same idea, and as the weekend began, protests were planned across America. Just like when the SCOTUS decision leaked back in early May, enraged protesters grabbed their best signs and took to the streets in planned marches. Abortion rights supporters outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on Friday held signs saying “Ban off our bodies,” “Not your body, not your choice,” and “You can’t ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortion.”

To find a protest near you, hundreds of scheduled protests have been listed by We Won’t Go Back and Women’s March. Switch between an interactive map and list view to find the nearest protest. You can join a protest and RSVP for directions or host your own by submitting an event.

The events are organized by Planned Parenthood organizations, MoveOn, UltraViolet, Women’s March, and other partner organizations like SEIU, ACLU, NARAL, Liberate Abortion, United State of Women, and MomsRising.

Find inspiration for signs and slogans by looking under the hashtags #ProChoice #OurBodiesOurChoice #BanOffOurBodies #AbortionRights. Go further by donating to these abortion funds and non-profit organizations that work to support abortion access. More information about state abortion laws can be found here.