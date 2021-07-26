7-Eleven Launched 3 New Slurpee Flavors That Are Perfect For Summer

A Slurpee is a classic way to beat the heat, and 7-Eleven’s new Slurpee flavors for summer 2021 are about to make it even better. The three new flavors launched on July 26, and they’re fun takes on classic summer options. With flavors like Blueberry Lemonade Bliss and Pineapple Whip, the fruity blends are certainly a summer dream you’ll want to get a taste of.

7-Eleven has been celebrating its birthday all July long. Before ending the festivities, the chain is wrapping up the final week of its birthday month in the best way possible by releasing new limited-time summer Slurpee flavors. The lineup features three fruity flavors that are also totally Instagram-worthy.

Made with real sugar and juice, the Blueberry Lemonade Bliss is a sweet and sour blend of lemonade and blueberry flavors. For a tropical twist, you’ll want to check out the Pineapple Whip, which is yellow-colored combo of pineapple and whipped cream that’ll practically transport you to an island vacay with every sip. Rounding out the collection is Peach Perfect, which gets its refreshing peach flavors from real juice. When you purchase one of the summer flavors, it’ll come in 7-Eleven’s small stay-cold cup so that you can enjoy your sip while you’re hittin’ the beach or park this summer.

The new Slurpee flavors will only be around for a limited time, and you can buy a small for just $1 at participating 7-Eleven stores. If you’d prefer to get your Slurpee delivered straight to your doorstep, you can also order through 7-Eleven Delivery or the 7-Eleven app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

ICYDK, 7-Eleven also has a special birthday month offer in July in-store for a free small Slurpee drink, which you can use to try out any of the new summer flavors. The offer is only valid for 7Rewards members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, simply head to the 7Rewards website to snag the deal before July 31.

When you head to 7-Eleven to try out a new Slurpee flavor and cool off for the summer, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.