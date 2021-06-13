You Can Get A Free Slurpee At 7-Eleven All July This Year, Not Just On 7/11

7-Eleven Day is coming up on July 11, but this year, the celebration won’t just last for one day. You can enjoy the convenience store’s iconic frozen drinks all month long with a new free Slurpee deal this year. Yep, you heard that right — the one-stop shop is going all out for its 94th birthday in July with a month-long celebration for fans. If you’re ready to kick off the festivities, here’s how to get a free 7-Eleven Day Slurpee in July 2021.

7-Eleven wants its fans to celebrate 7-Eleven Day this year with a sweet deal that’s super simple to claim. 7Rewards loyalty app members will be able to score the coupon for a free small Slurpee beginning July 1. If you aren’t a member yet, you can simply sign up on the 7Rewards website. Once you’ve got the offer on July 1, you’ll need tap “Claim Your Reward,” select the free small Slurpee, and then tap “Redeem” for a barcode that you can scan at checkout.

The best part is, since the deal is available throughout all of July, you have plenty of time to swing by your local 7-Eleven. In the past, the free Slurpee deal was only available on July 11, but now you have a full month to claim your drink. You can also choose which Slurpee flavor you’d like — of course, there are classic options, as well as some special flavors featured this summer, including Watermelon Peach, Pineapple Whip, and Blueberry Lemonade.

And the party doesn’t stop there. After you’ve redeemed your free Slurpee offer, you can return to 7-Eleven and get another small Slurpee for only $1. You can also pair your sip with a satisfying bite, since 7-Eleven is offering every grilled menu item, including Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos, Cheeseburger Bites, buffalo chicken rollers, and eggrolls, for only $1 all of July. If you order delivery in July through the 7-Eleven app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, you can also get a pizza for $5 as well as a $10 combo that includes a pizza and 16 boneless wings.

On 7-Eleven Day, July 11, 7Rewards loyalty app members can score a birthday cake donut for only 50 cents. You’ll also be able to get your free Slurpee delivered on July 11, along with free delivery on any order from July 10-11. With so many sweet offers, it’s about to be a 7-Eleven Day celebration like no other.

When heading to 7-Eleven to kick off the festivities, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.