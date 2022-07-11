It’s Free Slurpee SZN At 7-Eleven — Here’s How To Score Your Frozen Treat

It’s that time of year again when you have to decide which Slurpee flavor will fill up your free cup on 7-Eleven Day. As it is every year, 7-Eleven Day is on July 11, and you can snag a free Slurpee to celebrate the chain’s 95th anniversary. Of course, there’s no better way to join in on the birthday festivities than with the sweet frozen drink in hand. Here’s how to snap up the 7-Eleven Day 2022 free Slurpee deal to start off your week with a sweet freebie.

If you think of Beyoncé when you hear someone mention “7/11,” I don’t blame you, but before Queen Bey made this jam a must-have on pretty much every playlist, 7-Eleven Day was all about the chain convenience store. And with July 11 upon us, it’s time to redeem your free Slurpee. Just like last year’s 7-Eleven Day promo, 7-Eleven is celebrating its anniversary with a Slurpee Day 2022 deal that runs through July 11 — that means Monday is the last day you can score a free small Slurpee drink. To make sure the FOMO doesn’t hit, you’ll want to try to take a break from school or work and head over to a 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store to put a frozen spin on your summer day.

If you’re a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty app member, you should have received a coupon for one free Slurpee drink in your account on July 1. If you sign up for the 7Rewards on July 11 if you’ll receive your coupon, so don’t sleep on the deal. The coupon is redeemable through July 11 in-store or delivered straight to your doorstep through 7Now Delivery, and there’s a limit of one coupon per person. BTW, if you’re a new user of 7Now Delivery, you can also snag a free pizza with your first order using the code “PIZZA,” which means you can look forward to chowin’ down on some tasty pie with your complimentary frozen sip.

If you like your Slurpee to serve a purpose beyond simply being delicious AF, take advantage of the snack deal on the apps. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also score a $1 deal on snacks at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations on July 11. You have plenty of tasty options to choose from, including slices of pizzas, roller grill bites like taquitos, Big Bite hot dogs, and treats like birthday cake or s’mores muffins.

Though the free Slurpee and $1 snacks deal only runs through July 11, don’t fret. You can continue the celebration at 7-Eleven with a $1 Slurpee deal in the app that lasts all summer long at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores, either in-store or through 7Now delivery. It’s about to be a sweet (and icy!) summer.