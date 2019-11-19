Whether the perfect birthday celebration includes celebrating with your besties at a trendy bar, eating lots of confetti cake, or just chilling with your partner at home, you know there needs to be at least one Instagram post to mark the special occasion. If you post an incredible selfie in your birthday ‘fit or a group shot of you and all your BFFs, you will need some captions to post on your birthday to make sharing quick and easy. An “it’s my birthday post” on the ‘Gram not only gives you a chance to show off your new year glow, but it also gives your friends and followers the perfect place to comment with all their well-wishes. All you have to do is figure out what captions to post along with your birthday pic.

Between all the friends and family who are always by your side, you have a lot to be grateful for on your special day. Your birthday is a great time to look back on every adventure you went on in the past year, and to make plans for what’s to come in the next one. With so many things to post on your birthday, you know that simple and sweet birthday captions are the way to go. On the big day, though, you'll be too busy celebrating and having lots of fun to sit around and come up with a proper caption for your “it's my birthday” Instagram post. So, instead, check out this list of 45 captions for birthday celebrations and find the one that fits your vibes.

Just like icing and cake go so well together, so will the right words to your sparkly outfit selfie or birthday photo dump. All the work's been done for you, so you can simply enjoy your day and dance around as all of the likes and heart eye emojis start rolling in.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

"Felt cute, might celebrate my birthday later." "Just waiting for my birthday cake." "Keeping it real since [insert birth year here]." "Today should be a national holiday. I guess the White House didn't get the memo." "On this day a queen was born. I am that queen." "Check the clock again, because I think it's actually party time." "Turned my birthday into a lifestyle." — Drake, "Pop Style" "Surround yourself with people who are just as excited it's your birthday as you are." "Ready for the hugs, kisses, and birthday wishes." "OK, where's my Jake Ryan with a birthday cake kiss?" "I hope my birthday cake is as sweet as me." "For my birthday, please leave a comment below of your favorite thing about me." "Selfie is posted. Now, let's celebrate." "Wow, I cannot believe the world has been blessed for [your age] years!" "I can't keep calm, it's my birthday." "If you're reading this, it's my birthday." "Making a wish on all the birthday candles I see." "I've got 12 new chapters, and 365 new chances." "Dear me, happy birthday!" "It's my party, and I'll cry if I want to." — Lesley Gore, "It's My Party" "Today is my birthday and I plan on it being a piece of (confetti) cake." "Have a great my birthday day!" "Gonna party like it's my birthday... because it is." "Congratulations, you've been #blessed with another year of me!" "Wanted to shine brighter than my birthday candles, so I did." "This outfit was paid for by the birthday cash I just got." "I've already decided that this is the year, all my dreams come true." "If I'm late to my own party, just know it's because of this winged eyeliner." "Someone you love was born today." "About to go on another 365-day adventure around the sun." "Too busy making my years count instead of counting the years." "Wearing a crown, because it's my birthday!" "I just wanted to make sure no one looked better than me on my birthday." "Today, I decided to be a birthday cupcake in a world full of muffins." "Ready for all the birthday shenanigans." “Act my age? No thanks!” “Just following my birthday bliss.” “I'm wearing the smile my birthday gave me.” “Eating birthday cake is my happy place.” “Don't worry about your age, you get a new one every year.” “Here I glow.” “Today is my birthday but I'll take gifts whenever.” “I can't help being cute, I was born this way.” “We age not by years, but by stories.” — Maza-Dohta “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” — Oprah Winfrey