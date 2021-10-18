The most spooktacular day of the year is upon us, and if you’re a fan of the undead, it’s time to don your best rags, paint your face to look like literal death, and head out as a zombie to your favorite Halloween event. You didn’t put in all that effort for nothing, and it’s a no-brainer that you’ll want to share a ‘Gram or reel showing off your spooky look. When you’re ready, be sure to post some photos with a zombie costume caption that’ll knock them dead.

From World War Z to The Walking Dead, zombies have captivated us (and, honestly, grossed us out) for decades. Pretty much everything about them is creepy. With the grayish, dead skin, dark circles under the eyes, and blood-splattered clothing, you’ll definitely need to snap a ghastly photo and post it on your social with the perfect zombie costume caption. Think of the possibilities: you could keep it light with a snappy zombie pun, or you could take it in a darker direction. Imagine if you posted a reel of you doing the “zombie shuffle” with a quote about the zombie apocalypse finally arriving. Now that’s creepy.

The fun doesn’t stop there. You can get all your zom-baes together for a photo with a perfectly spooky backdrop or a POV shot of your creepy makeup. Then, just post that Halloween zombie costume caption, and voila. It’s only a matter of time before the jack-o-lantern emojis come rolling in. Whether you’re looking to keep it light and pun-ny or you want to take it dark and creepy, you’ll want a top-notch caption for your zombie costume to make your post stand out. Before the big night comes, check out these no-brainer captions for your event before you go off and dance til’ you’re dead.

Mordolff/E+/Getty Images