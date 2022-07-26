3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Can Expect Great Things Throughout The Month Of August

Good vibes only.
Have you been enjoying the main character energy of summer as much as I have? The sun recently returned to the sign of its domicile, Leo, awakening a surge in ego and confidence. Though those vibes will come to an end for most as the new month begins, there are three lucky zodiac signs who will still feel main character vibes throughout August 2022.
Leo season’s been a time earth signs have all been called to withdraw and retreat, but as Virgo season begins, they’re being called to step out into the limelight in the best way. Here’s what they can each expect from the cosmos this month: