Get your wallets ready, because the best day of the year for deals is almost here. For stores where there aren’t very many sales throughout the year, like Zara, Black Friday is your chance to really take advantage of any discounts. Plus, with Zara’s newly-launched home collection, checking out the Zara Black Friday 2021 sale for any home decor deals is a must. Luckily, just like last year’s Zara Black Friday sale, you can reportedly expect to find select items in stores and online for 40% off that you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

Of course, Zara is very good at keeping all the details of their Black Friday sale on the DL, but it’s expected that the Zara home decor collection, which just launched in October, will be part of the big sale. So, now is the time to finally shop for some of the cutest items in the collection for a fraction of the price. Along with home must-haves like blankets, pillow covers, and bedroom furniture, the Zara home collection also has some holiday decor that will turn your space into an Insta-worthy winter wonderland. Who doesn’t want that this time of year?

Since most shoppers will be eyeing the best deals as soon as they drop, you’ll need to be ready before Black Friday to snag them yourself. Whether you’re shopping in stores or online, here is everything you need to know in order to get the best home decor from the Zara Black Friday 2021 sale.

How to shop Zara’s Black Friday 2021 sale early for home decor

While Stylecaster reports the official Zara Black Friday sale is expected to begin 8 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving, shoppers using the Zara app can reportedly take advantage of the deals a whole hour earlier than everyone else. By downloading the Zara app, you’ll reportedly get access to the Black Friday deals starting at 7 p.m. EtT on Nov. 25.

If you’re wanting to check out the home decor IRL before you buy it, you’ll reportedly need to wait until stores open on Nov. 26. That’s when the in-store shopping begins. If you do decide to shop at Zara, it’s recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that you wear a mask around crowds, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

What Zara home decor is included in the Black Friday 2021 sale?

While it’s still a little too early to tell the exact details of Zara’s Black Friday 2021 sale, it’s rumored that select items will be available for 40% off, per Stylecaster. While that may not include the entire home decor collection, you’re sure to find some kitchen and dining room items to design a picture-perfect tablescape for your holiday parties. You may even find some cozy decor like fuzzy blankets and comfy pillows that’ll make holiday movie watching at home even better.

Zara even has the most adorable tree decoration collection with the cutest ornaments. Even if some of your favorite items aren’t part of the Zara Black Friday sale, you can find colorful glass ornaments for only $7 and velvet sleigh bells for $10. With budget-friendly prices to begin with, you can just imagine the deals you’ll be seeing on Black Friday.

To get a head start on your Black Friday shopping, you may want to browse the Zara home collection now and add whatever is on your shopping list to your cart. When the big day rolls around, you’ll be able to see what’s on sale in your cart while you add in some extra bonus deals. The sale is rumored to end at 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, so it truly is a blink and you’ll miss it kind of opportunity. Hopefully, you’ll be able to snag every decor item you need to get the Insta-worthy home of your dreams just in time for the holidays.

