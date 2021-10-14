As if there wasn’t already so much to love about Zara, the on-trend fashion brand just launched its very own own home decor line with aesthetic bedding and trendy mirrors that look much more expensive than they actually are. That’s right: You can now shop Zara’s home decor line to find totally unique (and affordable) pieces you can’t live without — and the brand’s signature modern style and neutral palette look even more stunning when translated into quilts, rugs, and glassware for your home.

One of the best things about this new line is that you can find pieces in any price range, for any room, which you can’t say for a lot of brands out there. Even Zara’s home decor furniture features high-quality pieces at a comparatively affordable price. But honestly, what else would you expect from one of the world’s most fashion-forward apparel lines? The decor pieces also have the same elegant, distinguished qualities their clothing and accessories have, so you know your place is going to look cool AF.

This new home decor line is also so easy to visualize in your own space. Zara Home’s website organizes its collection by each room in your home, including your living room, bathroom, kitchen, dining room, and even kids’ rooms. Then they lay out all of the options you could hang, place, or set to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in your own home. You can also “shop” certain images that showcase a number of pieces. With tons of gorgeous pieces to choose from, your space will totally pop once you get done combing through Zara’s new home decor line.

First, let’s start in the bedroom. Not only does Zara offer a wide range of bedding options, but their quilts and covers are so comfortable that you won’t want to get out of bed in the morning. The soft touch quilt ($139, Zara) is the perfect in-between-seasons bedding option, as this blanket is medium-weight and manages to keep you warm without overheating. Zara’s home decor line isn’t short on other bedroom decor items, either. You can also snag pillows or even a vintage floral rug ($269, Zara) to add to the soothing, restful vibes.

Next, you’ll want to move onto the kitchen and dining room sections. While there are a lot of simple, yet stunning, textiles that’ll effortlessly elevate your eating areas (plus, who can pass on the chic $4.90 wine glasses?), Zara’s home decor line really shines when it comes to kitchenware. It blends natural elements with more modern ones to create truly elegant pieces you’ll want to show off over and over again. One favorite is the wood and ceramic pestle and mortar ($40, Zara). The ceramic is super functional (and easy to clean), while the wooden accent on the pestle adds a bit of elegance.

You’d be remiss if you didn’t take a look at the incredible hanging mirrors. Unlike its much more expensive counterparts, Zara offers a variety of irregular-shaped mirrors ($100, Zara) that look good in any room at a pretty affordable. Each mirror features a simple black frame to accent the unique shape. They even sell an irregular mirror on a stand so you can set it on a countertop or table.

Finally, we can’t forget about Zara’s kids’ room line, which still features its signature modern style and neutral palette. Most of the pieces feature tiny details that make all the difference, like these adorable cotton towels with horse details ($18, Zara). The horses are tiny, subtle, and oh-so cute. Honestly, you’ll want them for yourself.

Zara will be adding new items to their home line, so if you’re looking for something in particular, keep browsing. It’s only a matter of time before you find your home decor OTP.