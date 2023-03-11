You Could Look Good Without Spending Much Time On Yourself If You Tried Any Of These Clever Things

With all of life’s daily tasks, it can be tricky to find adequate time to get ready in the morning (or even to get ready for a night out). But fortunately, you don’t need to carve out multiple hours — you just need to be using some clever beauty products that shortcut your way to amazing results.

From a texturizing hair spray that provides a boost of gravity-defying volume (no hot rollers necessary) to a cult-favorite concealer that performs three tasks in one, these genius beauty buys help you look your best without demanding a large chunk of your schedule.

01 This Fluffy, Flat-Top Brush That Blends Foundation Flawlessly KESHIMA Flat-Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for applying liquid, cream, or powder foundation, this flat-top brush is easy to use and easy to clean. The dense fiber head effortlessly blends your makeup into your skin, resulting in a smooth, streak-free finish that you don’t have to fuss with. Also, reviewers raved that it doesn’t shed its bristles over time — so you’ll be able to use it time and time again without any change in brush quality.

02 A Hydrating Lip Treatment Made With Island Botanicals Hanalei Lip Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon I like to think of Hanalei’s moisturizing treatment as a tropical vacation for your lips. Formulated with island botanicals such as hydrating kukui nut oil and antioxidant-rich agave, the balm soothes and protects a dry, chapped pout. This one has a subtle, rose-colored tint, but there are other shades and scents to pick from, as well. Available shades: 6

03 The Under-Eye Balm That Brightens & Cools Skin TULA Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cooling under-eye balm acts as an anytime pick-me-up for the delicate skin beneath your eyes. Formulated with ingredients such as skin-brightening rose hip oil, firming and tightening caffeine, and hydrating blueberry, it’s packed in a portable tube, so you can apply it on the go. It even doubles as a subtle, shimmery highlighter for your cheekbones and nose. No full night of sleep? No problem.

04 This Fabric Shaver That Effortlessly Removes Fuzz From Your Sweaters Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon Before you toss that pilling sweater in the donation bin, you should consider trying this handheld fabric shaver first. Simply turn on the device, run the wide mesh surface along your clothes, and watch the fuzz disappear like magic. The battery-operated unit stores the lint inside a removable compartment, so you can easily dispose of it once you’re finished. Use it on your pants, scarves, and furniture, too.

05 A Stretchy, Wire-Free Bra That’s Seamless Under Clothes Warner's Easy Does It Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stretchy, soft, and wire-free, this smoothing bra from Warner’s offers plenty of support without sacrificing any comfort. A set of wide, adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure in the back allow you to achieve a fine-tuned fit, while the soft side panels ensure the bra remains seamless under your clothes — perfect for formfitting pieces or clingy tees. This is one bra you won’t mind wearing every day of the week. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

06 This Weightless Hair-Texturizing Spray That Amps Up The Volume BOLDIFY Texture Spray Amazon $26.45 See On Amazon If you want to give your hair volume and body — but don’t want to bother with a complicated styling routine — this dry texturizing spray is just the thing. Drying to a soft, matte, never-stiff finish, the lightweight formula offers a weightless hold. Use it to lift roots or create grip for braids or messy buns. It’s suitable for all hair types, whether your locks are curly, straight, or wavy.

07 An Illuminating Face Primer For An All-Over Glow Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Applying this face primer before your foundation not only helps your makeup last longer, it also gives your skin a luminous boost — courtesy of a lightweight formula infused with brightening minerals. The sweat-proof and waterproof cream absorbs quickly into your skin, drying to a dewy, weightless finish. Want more polish and less glow? Try the mattifying primer.

08 The Fan-Favorite Silicone Pasties That Let You Go Bra-Free Nippies Skin Adhesive Amazon $26 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 27,000 reviews, these nipple pasties make it easy to go bra-free — perfect for strapless dresses and spaghetti-strap tops. Made from flexible, skin-friendly silicone, they’re designed to stay in place for up to 12 hours, remaining virtually invisible underneath clothes. Even better, they’re washable and reusable, so a single pair will last you a long time. Available sizes: Small, Large

Available colors: 5

09 These Stunning Crawler Earrings That Add Instant Sparkle PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Even if you only have one ear piercing, you can create the look of multiple studs by wearing these sparkly crawler earrings. Made from sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, they feature cubic zirconia crystals that add just the right amount of subtle glimmer to any look. The hypoallergenic earrings are available in nine different styles in white, yellow, and rose gold finishes. Available colors: White Gold, Yellow Gold, Rose Gold

Available styles: 9

10 A Multipack Of Seamless Thongs Made From Ultra-Lightweight Mesh voenxe Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-light, fine mesh fabric, these low-rise thongs lay smoothly against your body like a second skin. With a seamless cut around the waist and legs, the panties are are virtually undetectable under formfitting clothes. Opt for a monochromatic set like beige or black, or spice up your underwear drawer with florals, leopard print, or tie-dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 8

11 The Cult-Favorite Multi-Use Concealer That Provides Up To 12 Hours Of Coverage Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer Amazon - $9 See On Amazon Easy to apply with the built-in brush tip, this multi-use concealer from Maybelline has racked up more than 100,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. The secret lies in its versatility, as it works to contour, correct, and conceal — and does all three beautifully. The long-lasting formula provides up to 12 hours of wear, so you don’t need to worry about reapplying throughout the day or evening. There are over 15 shades to pick from, so you can find one that best matches your skin tone. Available shades: 18

12 The Nail & Cuticle Oil Pen That Strengthens & Moisturizes Bliss Kiss Nail Oil Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your cuticles the love they deserve by brushing them with this nail oil pen. Combining moisturizing vitamin E, jojoba oil, and olive squalane, the nutrient-rich formula is absorbed quickly, and works to hydrate, strengthen, and prevent chipping. Plus, the spill-proof pen is compact enough to take with you while traveling.

13 A Hydrating Lip Gloss Infused With Hyaluronic Acid Maybelline Lifter Gloss Amazon $7 See On Amazon This “lifting” lip gloss is packed with with water-binding hyaluronic acid to give lips a smooth, full, contoured appearance. Available in 20 iridescent shades, the gloss dries to a non-sticky, high-shine finish. An extra-large applicator wand allows you to fully cover your lips with a single swipe. Choose from shades like topaz, ruby, and silk pink. Available shades: 20

14 This Lightweight Hair Oil That Strengthens & Repairs Your Strands Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your hair could use a little extra TLC after dying, processing, or hot tool use, this lightweight repair oil is here to help. The highly concentrated formula boosts your locks’ vibrancy and softness, while helping repair and strengthen damaged strands at the molecular level. It also acts as a heat protectant — run a couple of drops through your hair before using a hair dryer or curling iron.

15 The French Pharmacy Face Cream That Doubles As A Primer Embroyolisse Lait-Crème Face Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This ultra-rich face cream from French pharmacy brand Embroyolisse delivers a serious dose of hydration to your skin. Combining natural, gentle ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter, the soothing formula also serves as a wonderful makeup primer that helps foundation glide on smoothly. Since it’s fragrance-free, it’s a great choice for those with sensitive skin.

16 These Makeup Sponges That Make Foundation Look Natural & Streak-Free Zenda Naturals Makeup Sponge (5-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Using one of these makeup blending sponges will help you more effectively press foundation into skin, for a natural, streak-free look that can’t be achieved with just your fingers. Each sponge is designed with a precision tip, making it easy to apply makeup to the hard-to-reach areas of your face, like under your eyes or beside your nose. Just dampen a sponge before using for the most flawless results.

17 The Satin Pillowcases That Promote Smooth Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Traditional cotton pillowcases have the potential to dry out your skin and hair, which is why I love sleeping on this satin pillowcase. Not only does the silky smooth material help your face maintain its moisture levels, but it also can prevent your hair from drying out as well as knotting when you turn in your sleep. There are plenty of versatile neutrals and rich jewel tones to suit any bedspread. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

Available colors: 27

18 An Exfoliating Gel Peel That Gives Skin A Next-Level Glow QRx Labs Glycolic/Lactic Acid Gel Peel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Physical exfoliants tend to be abrasive, but this gel peel made with glycolic and lactic acids is gentler — and it still turns out noticeable, skin-brightening results. Infused with irritation-reducing calendula and green tea extracts, the powerful formula stimulates cell turnover while also hydrating the skin. Over time, you’ll see your complexion become smooth, glowing, and even-toned.

19 These No-Crease Clips That Hold Back Hair Without Making Indentations MADHOLLY No-Crease Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re applying a face mask or styling individual sections of your hair, a set of sturdy hair clips always comes in handy — but they can leave unwanted indentations behind. Made from stainless steel, these hair clips are designed with wide panels and no teeth, so they won’t leave creases after you take them out. You’ll want to keep a few of these right on your bathroom counter for easy access at all times. Available multipacks: 6

20 The In-Shower Body Lotion That Moisturizes For Up To 24 Hours NIVEA Cocoa Butter In Shower Lotion Amazon $7 See On Amazon For those of us with extremely dry skin, even something as simple as taking a shower can cause itchiness and irritation. Enter NIVEA’S In-shower lotion. Formulated with gently nourishing cocoa butter, the water-activated formula delivers a dose of hydration to your body as you lather up. Its moisturizing effects last for up to 24 hours, resulting in soft, supple skin all day and night long.

21 This Detangling Brush That Gently Separates Knots & Tangles Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This unique detangling brush has flexible, cone-shaped bristles that gently separate strands sideways — instead of down — resulting in less tugging and breakage. It effortlessly glides through wet or dry hair, massaging your scalp as it works through any tough knots. The ergonomic handle ensures you keep a secure grip while you brush. Available colors: 5

22 A Travel-Sized Lint Roller That Fits In Your Bag Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller Amazon $5 See On Amazon Thanks to its fully retractable design, this travel-size lint roller is small enough to stick in your desk drawer, glove compartment, or tote bag for on-the-go touch-ups. Featuring easy-peel adhesive sheets, the roller easily picks up stray lint and pet hairs without damaging the fabric of your clothes. It comes equipped with 30 sheets, and you can simply refill the locking travel case when it runs out.

23 The Nutrient-Packed Facial Cream Made With Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon The star ingredient in this nutrient-dense facial cream? Snail mucin. Sustainably and ethically harvested, the cruelty-free formula works to deeply hydrate skin, reduce dark spots, and brighten dullness. The extract is combined with antioxidant-rich green tea to soothe and nourish. Several reviewers stated that a little goes a long way, so one jar will last you for a while.

24 A Trio Of Delicate Choker Necklaces For An Eclectic, Layered Look Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, this trio of choker necklaces is perfect for creating a layered look — or, you can wear the pieces separately when you’re in the mood for something more subtle. Each necklace has a unique design, but they still complement one another when put together. Pair them with everything from a simple V-neck tee to an elevated cocktail dress. Available styles: 36

25 A Peppermint Shampoo & Conditioner Set That Helps Promote Hair Growth BOTANIC HEARTH Peppermint Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Refreshing peppermint and tea tree oils come together in this shampoo and conditioner set, creating an invigorating, aromatherapeutic experience every time you wash your hair. The best part? Rosemary may help promote hair growth and protect against shedding. The formula is also fortified with hydrating ingredients such as argan oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E, so it’ll leave your strands feeling super soft, as well.

26 The Exfoliating Body Lotion That Leaves Skin So Soft & Smooth Perfect Image Gly + Sal Exfoliating Body Lotion Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t have time to dedicate to a full-body scrub-down? This body lotion harnesses the gently exfoliating properties of salicylic acid and the collagen-boosting properties of glycolic acid, both of which work to improve your skin’s overall texture — with minimal effort on your part. Soothing chamomile and hydrating cucumber help replenish your skin’s moisture levels and reduce irritation, leaving your arms and legs feeling soft and smooth.

27 This Absorbent Microfiber Towel That’s Gentler On Hair Than Cotton Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-absorbent microfiber fabric, this towel wrap does an excellent job of soaking up water from your hair — so you can get to styling more quickly. Suitable for both long and short hair, the towel neatly secures in the back with an elastic loop. The plush material is much gentler on your strands than cotton, preventing any tugging, breakage, or frizz. Available sizes: 20 inches x 40 inches, 24 inches x 42 inches

Available colors: 4

28 These Shoe-Cleaning Wipes That Spruce Up Your Kicks Fast Quick Clean Shoe Cleaner Wipes by Pink Miracle (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Pink Miracle’s cleaning and conditioning wipes are perfect for touching up your shoes on the go — or right before you walk out the door. Each wipe contains enough cleaning formula to cover boots, loafers, or sneakers. Safe for use on washable leather, rubber, and vinyl, the wipes help remove stubborn dirt, scuffs, and grime, f.

29 Some Ultra-Tiny Razors For At-Home Dermaplaning Sessions Japonesque Dermaplaner Facial Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dermaplaning your face can gently exfoliate the top layer of skin for a brighter complexion, and can also remove fine hairs — which creates a smoother base for foundation. Designed with ultra-sharp precision blades, these itty-bitty facial razors can be used on your cheeks, upper lip, and chin without causing any nicks or irritation. The included razor covers protect the blades when not in use.

30 A Creamy Foot Balm Made With Natural, Skin-Softening Butters Bare August Foot Cream & Heel Balm Butter Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can provide instant relief to your cracked, dry feet with just a little bit of this moisturizing foot balm from Bare August. Made with nourishing shea and mango seed butters — along with hydrating coconut and avocado oil — the creamy formula sinks deeply into dry skin. The addition of beeswax creates a protective barrier that locks in hydration. Slip some socks on after applying this before bed, and wake up to transformed feet.

31 This Budget-Friendly Cleaning Solution That Keeps Your Jewelry In Top Shape CONNOISSEURS Jewelry Cleaner Solution Amazon $9 See On Amazon This ammonia-free jewelry cleaner gently lifts dirt and grime from your gold, silver, and platinum pieces — and it’s also safe for use on diamonds and other precious stones. The gentle solution comes with a large dip tray for easy application and a brush that allows you to target small, hard-to-reach crevices. After just one use, you’ll notice a boost in shine.

32 This Keratin-Infused Conditioning Treatment That Revives Damaged Hair Vitamins Keratin Mask For Dry and Damaged Hair Amazon $20 See On Amazon Infused with keratin and biotin, this protein-rich deep conditioner moisturizes and strengthens dry or damaged hair — and it should be a regular in your rotation if you heat style (and even if you don’t). Castor and coconut oils hydrate your locks even further, leaving them feeling soft and smooth. The rinse-out formula just needs five to 10 minutes in your hair to work its magic.

33 These Adjustable Clips That Hide Your Bra Straps Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon By using these adjustable bra clips, you can convert any bra into a racerback style, making the straps disappear under tank tops and dresses. Each clip hooks onto your bra’s straps, gently but firmly pulling them toward the center of your back. Not only do they help conceal your straps, they also work to give new life to stretched-out bras. Available multipacks: 7

34 A Vitamin C Serum That Gives Skin The Biggest Glow-Up Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elizabeth Mott’s Sure Thing! facial serum boosts your complexion’s radiance, thanks to a potent cocktail of brightening vitamin C and alpha arbutin — a naturally occuring antioxidant derived from the bearberry plant. Vitamin E and cica work to moisturize and soothe, leaving your skin happy and hydrated. One to two drops once a day is all you need to reap its benefits.

35 This Leave-In Hair Smoothie Cream That Makes Your Curls Shine SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl-Enhancing Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Enhance your gorgeous natural curls by applying a dollop of this nutrient-rich cream to your hair. Blended with hydrating shea butter, and strengthening silk protein, the hair “smoothie” fortifies your locks for long-lasting softness and shine. Not to mention, the light coconut and hibiscus scent leaves your curls smelling like they just got back from an island paradise.

36 The Reusable Oil-Absorbing Roller Made With Real Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Volcanic stone is naturally porous and absorbent, which is why it’s so effective at soaking up excess oil on your face. This volcanic stone roller from Revlon is reusable and washable, serving as a longer-lasting — and more eco-friendly — alternative to blotting papers. Plus, its compact size and cap make it easy to stick it in your purse and bring with you anywhere.

37 A Variety Pack Of Sheet Masks That Cover All The Bases Let’s Get Sheet Faced Sheet Masks (14-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This multipack of K-beauty sheet masks includes six different varieties, each with a unique formula designed for a different task, from brightening to calming to hydrating. Featuring an array of natural ingredients such as lotus flower, açai berry, and citrus, this set of masks would make a lovely addition to your next DIY spa night. Each mask is made without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

38 This Handheld Clothing Steamer That’s Easier Than Using An Iron HiLife Handheld Clothes Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Notice a couple of wrinkles on that outfit you were planning on wearing? There’s no need to break out your hefty ironing board — this handheld garment steamer gets the job done in a few minutes flat. Providing up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, the lightweight unit is safe for use on everything from cotton to silk to chiffon. Thanks to its 9-foot-long power cord, you can conveniently smooth out your clothes away from your power outlet.

39 The Buildable Brow Pomade That’s Smudge-Proof & Water-Resistant Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Pomade Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get full, sculpted brows with Maybelline’s TattooStudio brow promade. The buildable formula adds pigment and helps lock brows in place, drying to a matte, waterproof finish that lasts up to 24 hours. And once you try this method, you may never want to go back to using a pencil again; the applicator features a precise, angled brush at one end, and a blending spoolie at the other for foolproof results. Available shades: 8

40 These Adorable Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Hair Ivyu Satin Scrunchies (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Unlike traditional elastic hair ties, these silky satin scrunchies won’t tug at your hair or result in creases. Plus, the smooth material glides across strands and won’t soak up moisture, which means less drying out and damage in the long run. You get a variety of eight different hues and patterns in the pack, at a super reasonable price that’s easy on the wallet. Use them to create cute buns, ponytails, and half-up styles. Available multipacks: 7

41 This Greek Oil Blend That Moisturizes Skin, Hair & Nails Ancient Greek Remedy Moisturizer for Skin Amazon $15 See On Amazon Want to keep your beauty routine low maintenance? (And your medicine cabinet free of unnecessary bottles?) Opt for this versatile moisturizing mist from Ancient Greek Remedy that’s no one-trick pony. Sweet almond, olive, grape seed, and lavender oils are blended together in this natural, lightweight formula that can be used to moisturize your hair, skin, and nails. Just add a few spritzes anywhere you need a boost of hydration.

42 A Hair Finishing Stick For Creating Smooth, Slicked-Back Styles DMLNN Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Designed with a mascara-like brush applicator, this hair finishing stick is so helpful when you’re creating slicked-back buns or ponytails. The transparent gel formula consists of beeswax, glycerol, and keratin — three ingredients that work to smooth down flyaways and hold fine baby hairs in place. The result is a polished hairstyle that will stay secure all day long.

43 A Stainless Steel Comb That Separates & Defines Your Eyelashes MSQ Eyelash Comb Curler Amazon $5 See On Amazon Once you’ve applied your mascara, you can use this eyelash comb to remove any small clumps or flakes. The row of thin, stainless steel teeth separates and defines each individual lash, creating even more volume, while the long wand and contoured shape make it easy to use. The included cover protects the bristles when not in use.

44 This Purple Mask That Removes Brassy Tones From Blonde & Silver Hair Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask Amazon $26 See On Amazon Despite its electric violet hue, this conditioning hair mask is actually designed for those with blonde, platinum, and silver locks. Formulated with hydrating coconut and marula oils, the treatment may help reduce brassy and yellow tones while also delivering a boost of moisture. The mask even offers UV protection for your strands, which is a must to prevent color from fading due to sun exposure.