These Clever Products Under $25 Instantly Make You Look So Much Better

There are a lot of brands out there that will tell you that you need to spend tons and tons of money in order to look and feel great. Well, let me let you on a little secret: you never have to break the bank in order to have the best of the best when it comes to beauty products and pieces that’ll complete your wardrobe — all thanks to Amazon.

The truth is, you actually don’t have to pay more than $25 to achieve that trendy, claw clip hairstyle you always see, transform your dull complexion to gorgeous and glowy, or get an Insta-worthy manicure that will have all your friends asking who your nail tech is. Thanks to Amazon’s affordable selection of amazing products, you can add everything from cult-favorite concealers to luxe-looking gold hoops to your cart without putting stress on your wallet or sacrificing quality.

Whether you’re on the hunt for something specific or want me to tell you the best things to buy, keep reading to see if any beauty product, hair accessory, or fashion staple catches your eye. You’ll be looking great, and in turn, feeling great in no time, just trust me when it comes to these awesome items all under $25.

01 These Claw Clips That Add Some ‘90s Style To Your Up-Dos LuSeren Hair Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Claw clips are a must-have in my home and purse. If you’re like me, then you’ll love this eight-pack of clips that come in different colors and styles. Whether you’re into neutrals or fun, bright hues, this pack of claw clips will be sure to brighten your day and effectively keep your hair out of your face and secure on the back of your head. Unlike other packs, this comes with a truly throwback rectangle shape, and the matte coloring won’t fade, either, even if you’re the kind of person that’s putting your hair back every day. Available colors: 2

02 These Seamless Undies That Won’t Show Through Your Pants VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon It's always a good idea to keep a few pairs of seamless thongs in your drawer in case you’re throwing on a pair of tighter pants or leggings. These pairs won’t show through your bottoms thanks to their seamless design, and each is both stretchy and soft to ensure you’ll feel comfortable all day when you wear these. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 8

03 A Soothing Spray Essence That Makes Your Skin Glow SeoulCeuticals Marine Mineral Pump & Glow Essence Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you struggle with easily irritated skin, it’s definitely a good idea to always keep this soothing spray around. This essence is made with cucumber extract, marine minerals, aloe vera, and tamarind, so it will calm your complexion with just a few spritzes. It can also assist with hydration, acne control, and evening out your skin tone — it’s truly a do-it-all product that your skincare routine is missing out on.

04 This Portable Lint Roller That You’ll Bring With You Everywhere Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller Amazon $5 See On Amazon I know I’m always in need of a lint roller when I’m out and about, but it’s hard to keep one of regular size in my purse. This mini lint roller has 30 easy-tear sheets with effective lint and pet hair pick-up power, and has a simple lever that lets you open and retract your roller with no problem, keeping things compact and the sticky sheets in tip-top shape.

05 These Bra Extenders That’ll Give You A Little More Band Width SAMGU Women's Bra Extenders (6-Piece) $8 See On Amazon If you find that all of the bras you’ve bought in the past are ill-fitting, these bra extenders may be able to make them fit again. Just attach one of these onto the existing hooks of your bra to make it fit to your chest and — voila! — it’ll feel like you bought a new set of bras with about 3.5 inches of additional band width.

06 These False Eyelashes That Give You A Naturally Lifted Look DYSILK 6D lashes Faux Mink Eyelashes (5-Pair) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you love a little extra oomph with your makeup looks, add these faux eyelashes to your kit, ASAP. These fluffy yet lightweight lashes come in varying lengths and volume levels that allow you to achieve your perfect natural or dramatic look, and the thin lash line strip makes them look less like falsies and more like your natural lashes. You can use these five pairs again and again, too, making these a worthy investment.

07 These Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Your Locks Kitsch Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These gentle satin scrunchies won’t pull, break, or crease your hair, and they’re significantly cuter than traditional hair bands, both in your locks and on your wrist. These scrunchies come in six different colorways, including blush, leopard, and black, that are sure to add some elegance to your everyday ponytails. Available styles: 6

08 These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That Are Infused With Collagen DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15-Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only will these 24-karat gold eye masks make your embrace your bougiest self, but they actually do wonders for your under-eye area as well. Made with real gold, glycerin, castor oil, and hyaluronic acid for hydration, as well as collagen to promote plumpness, these under-eye mask will make you look refreshed in up to 15 minutes, even if you’re super sleepy.

09 A Set Of No-Show Socks With 41,000 Five-Star Reviews wernies No Show Low Socks (8 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Is there any fashion faux pas as awkward-looking as long socks with low-top shoes? This eight-pack of no-show socks are the perfect tools to prevent this, and the grippy silicone on the back ensures they’ll actually stay on your feet throughout the day — no weird slipping onto your heel. Another plus? These are made from a cotton and spandex blend that makes them comfortable, breathable, and stretchy — all musts for these barely-there socks. Available sizes: 5-8 — 8-11

Available colors: 5

10 This Luxe Lip Butter Made With Shea Butter & Jojoba Oil Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $14 See On Amazon These lip butters from Melixir will become your new beauty staples, no matter how understated or dramatic your makeup look. These balms are 100% vegan, have buildable pigment in over a dozen shades, and are formulated with shea butter, vitamin E, green tea seed oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil to provide your pout with moisture that actually lasts. Available colors: 18

11 These Clips That Keep Your Pants Secure Inside Your Boots Boncas Adjustable Elastic Boot Clip Straps(4-Piece) $9 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your jeans scrunching out of boots all of the time, you’ll benefit from having these boot clips around. One of the more genius fashion inventions of our time, these stretchy boot straps go under your foot and clip onto either side of your jeans to keep them in place and looking smooth underneath your favorite shoes. These are even adjustable to help you get the perfect fit.

12 An Eyelash Curler For Voluminous Lashes That Last All Day Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads Amazon $14 See On Amazon An eyelash curler is a must-have in your beauty drawer if mascara simply doesn’t add enough volume and length to your lashes. This one is made with stainless steel that’s meant to last and has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to grip and curl — your lashes will have the perfect lift in seconds that actually lasts the whole day. Best of all, this curler comes with two refillable pads, which means it’ll last a long, long time. Available colors: 4

13 A Set of 6 Chunky Hoop Earrings For A Glam Finish To Any Look 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set (6-Pair) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re a silver person or prefer gold, this pack of six chunky hoops is sure to make you smile and provide the finishing touch to any outfit. They come in different trendy shapes and sizes, are hypoallergenic, and are made with 14-karat gold plating that gives each pair a luxe look and feel that doesn’t give away just how cheap these actually are. Available colors: 2

14 These Adorable Nipple Covers In The Shape Of A Heart Nippies Heart Shaped Waterproof Nipple Cover Pasties (2-pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have a few tops in your closet that don’t look good with a bra, make sure your nips are at least covered with these pasties. These self-adhesive yet breathable nipple covers come in a cute heart shape that provides full coverage yet still won’t show under your sheer tops. They’re also waterproof and sweat-proof, so you know these babies won’t slip off your chest no matter what. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

15 A Discreet, Instant Hair Remover That’s Totally Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of shaving and plucking hair but still want a smooth look? You’ll love this instant hair remover that’s actually painless. This discreet device is ultra-precise, won’t cause any reactions (even on sensitive skin), and reviewers rave about how it gets rid of unwanted facial hair in just a couple of minutes.

16 These Reusable Press-On Nails That Come In Tons Of Trendy Styles Glamnetic Press On Nails (25-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need to spend a ton at the nail salon when you have these chic press-ons that you can use over and over again. Choose from a selection of trendy styles, including a glazed doughnut look, colorful French manicure, and more, and then feel free to file them into the exact shape you want. They even have a protective UV coating that ensures your nails won’t never break or split. Available styles: 22

17 These Chic Oversized Sunnies That Look So Expensive SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring the drama to any outfit with these glamorous oversized sunglasses with a chic cat-eye frame. These sunnies truly go with any outfit in your rotation, no matter how fancy or casual, and they’re even polarized to ensure no glare will bother you while you’re outside. Available colors: 11

18 A Fan-Favorite Concealer With An Easy-To-Use Applicator Maybelline Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This Maybelline concealer has over 104,000 five-star ratings for a reason — the stick and sponge applicator is so easy to use, the formula is creamy, non-drying, and crease resistant, and it comes in 18 shades that are sure to suit tons of skin tones and conceal everything from dark under eyes to pesky pimples. “Best under eye concealer ever. I am 67 years old, have tried them all and I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy,” one very happy reviewer wrote. Available colors: 18

19 A Setting Spray That Gives You A Perfect Matte Finish Elizabeth Mott - Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you want your pristine makeup look to actually last all day or night, you’ll need this setting spray to help you do it. This lightweight mist helps to lock in your makeup and provides a mattifying effect that makes your look appear even more seamless and shine-free. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely LOVE this primer! It makes my makeup go on so smooth and a little amount goes a very long way! [It’s] great if you are prone to oily skin.”

20 This Bra That Supports Without Uncomfortable Wiring Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a sleek, seamless design, this wireless bra won’t have unsightly lines underneath your top. All while making you look smooth, this bra will also keep you cool with a moisture-wicking fabric. With thin foam cups that offer support and shape your breasts subtly, this bra proves you don’t need wires for a bra to truly be great. Available sizes: 32B – 42DD

Available colors: 21

21 This Vitamin C Serum That Hydrates & Evens Out Your Skin Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have unwanted discoloration on your skin or are just feeling like your skin is a little on the dull side, this vitamin C serum may be able to target and treat those issues. This 1-ounce bottle doesn’t just have powerhouse vitamin C; it also features hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration to keep your skin plump. Just add two or three drops to your face and neck for fabulous results.

22 These Skinny Belts That Add The Finishing Touch To Any ‘Fit SANSTHS Thin Belts (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Have your outfits been feeling boring lately? Make them a little bit chicer with these thin belts. Each in this pack of four belts come with a single prong that actually helps to keep your pants up or cinch a dress. The gold-colored hardware, when can be in a classic style, trendy double loop, or fashion-forward triangle, adds a touch of elegance to even the most casual look. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available styles: 9

23 This Body Exfoliator That Helps With Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush (3-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your body a soothing massage and help prevent razor bumps all at the same time with this exfoliating body brush. It works on both wet and dry skin, has an ergonomic handle that’s easy to grip even in a slippery shower, and the silicone bristles are super gentle on your skin. In addition to the body exfoliator, this set also comes with two facial scrubbers to effectively wash, massage, and exfoliate your face.

24 An Elegant Gold-Plated Bar Necklace With A Birthstone Accent PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This bar necklace is not only a gorgeous, simple statement piece to add to your jewelry collection, but the birthstone adds the perfect personal touch as well. It’s made with an 18-inch-long chain and comes with a 2-inch extender, is available with all 12 birthstones, and has a 14-karat gold plating that will add some elegance to any look. Available styles: 12

25 A Dual-Sided Brow Pencil That Brushes & Fills In Gaps NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Enhance your natural brows in just two simple steps with this brow pencil from NYX. This dual-sided pencil has a spoolie brush on one side that lets you quickly brush through your brow hairs, and a precise pencil tip on the other that fills in any sparse areas and gives your brows the full look of your dreams. Available colors: 12

26 This Hair Spray That Adds Natural-Looking Color To Your Roots STYLE EDIT Root Touch Up Spray Amazon $24 See On Amazon You won’t have to head to the hair salon to touch up your roots when you have this life-changing touch-up spray handy. This spray provides natural-looking color to your roots that makes your whole head of hair look totally cohesive, and your color will dry in minutes. This easy-to-apply product is free or mineral oils, parabens, and peroxide and washes out easily with shampoo. Available colors: 8

27 These Converters That Can Transform Your Bra To A Racerback W-Plus Bra Strap Clips Set Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re a bra wearer, chances are you’ve experienced the trouble of trying to find the right bra to wear with racerback tops. Luckily, this bra strap converter kit makes that task simple — easily turn your regular bra straps to a racerback with these special clips that even match traditional bra colors (black, white, and tan). You’ll never stress about buying new bras again when you have these!

28 A Trendy Croc Purse That You’ll Bring With You Everywhere YIKOEE Mini Shoulder Bag with Croc Pattern Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect going out handbag that won’t break the bank? This croc-patterned purse has quite a few trends going on, including the pastel color, animal texture, and small size. Made from faux leather, this purse can fit all of your essentials and has a convenient shoulder strap and zipper that keeps everything secure and close to your person at all times. Available colors: 10

29 This Reusable Face Roller That Instantly Absorbs Oil Revlon Oil Absorbing Face Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon You won’t need single-use blotting papers anymore when you have this portable face roller in your bag. This reusable volcanic stone helps to mattify your face throughout the day by removing oil, and it’s suitable for both made-up and makeup-free skin. Just wash your stick with a gentle face cleanser to use it again and again.

30 This Handheld Steamer That’ll Take Care Of Wrinkled Garments PurSteam Garment Steamer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Avoid leaving the house with wrinkled or creased clothes, even when traveling, with this handheld garment steamer. Keep this around to remove wrinkles in all of your clothes, no matter the material, in minutes — it’ll start steaming in just 90 seconds, has a 180-milliliter capacity, and has a sturdy, lightweight build that prevents any spilling in the process.

31 This Simple & Sweet Cardigan That Goes With Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good cardigan in their closet, and this one is perfectly lightweight for those breezy spring and fall days. With a V-neck design, button-up closure, and soft cotton and modal fabric blend, this cardigan will become your new wardrobe staple and can easily be thrown over any outfit to keep your warm and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 23

32 These Cute Hair Clips That Come In A Set Of 20 SYEENIFY Fashion Hair Clips Set (20-Piece) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These hair clips will not only keep those annoying loose pieces of hair out of your face, but they’ll look oh-so-cute while they do it. This set of 20 barrettes come in tons of different shapes, styles, and sizes that are sure to suit anyone’s personal style, and their acrylic resin and metal alloy construction ensures they’ll last a long, long time in your hair styling stash.

33 A Carbonated Face Mask That Help With Clogged Pores Elizabeth Mott One Bad Motha'foamer bubble mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you haven’t tried a carbonated face mask, you’re totally missing out. This clay face mask helps to draw out any unwanted gunk from your pores, while the carbonation helps create lightweight bubbles that feel so soothing on your skin — you’ll never reach for another face mask again.

34 This Double-Sided Tape That Keeps Your Deep Vs In Place NIPPIES Stylin' Tape (32-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having this double-sided fashion tape on hand is the best way to ensure you won’t experience any annoying or borderline scandalous wardrobe malfunctions. You’ll get 32 strips of painless tape in this pack — 18 thin, 10 medium-sized, and four wide — each 100% transparent to make sure no one but you knows it’s there. Use it to keep V-necks from exposing too much, thick straps from falling down — whatever you need.

35 The Eyeliner Stamps That Gives You A Perfect Wing The Flick StickWinged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See On Amazon Is there anything more frustrating than trying to create the perfect winged eyeliner on both sides of your face? This set of eyeliner stamps can solve that problem in no time by giving you the most precise, even wing every time, thanks to their perfectly-shaped stamps (one for each eye) and waterproof and smudge-proof formula. Not only will your liner look great every time, but it’ll actually last the whole day or night, too.

36 These Studs That Come In Tons Of Cute & Minimalist Shapes Staligue Cubic Zirconia Stud Earring Set (18-Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your jewelry collection with these chic little stud earrings that come in a pack of 18 pairs. Made from sturdy stainless steel that looks luxe but doesn’t actually break the bank, these earrings will add the perfect finishing touches to your everyday looks. This pack comes with tons of different shapes, including minimalist bars, pretty little roses, and sparkly cubic zirconia circles. Available colors: 4

37 This Skincare Set That Calms Irritated Skin I Dew Care Skin Care Set - Kitten My Balance On Amazon $17 See On Amazon Struggling to start creating the perfect skincare routine? This I DEW CARE set can do the job for you, and all of these products are suitable for even the most irritated skin. This set comes with a cleanser, a serum, and a clay mask that help to clear and soothe skin with powerhouse ingredients like hemp seed oil, kaolin, and heartleaf extract. Use all three travel-friendly ingredients together, or use them separately.

38 This Exfoliating Cleanser That Brightens Your Skin Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your skin has been looking a little meh lately, a good exfoliant may help bring it back to life again. This glycolic acid face wash has gentle exfoliating ingredients like tea tree and peppermint oil and, of course, 10% salicylic and glycolic acid, that will renew your dull complexion and leave behind bright, clear skin that will have you wondering where this cleanser has been all your life.

39 A Lightweight Cotton Scarf You Can Throw On In Any Season Woogwin Cotton Scarves Amazon $9 See On Amazon A scarf is one of those wardrobe essentials you never want to live without. This cotton scarf is perfectly lightweight, making it ideal for breezy days, and can even double as a chic shawl if you need to keep warm in a more formal ‘fit. With a 70-inch length, you can wrap this scarf around your neck tons of times to achieve whichever look suits your personal style best. Available styles: 45