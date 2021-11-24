The holidays are here, which means eating your weight’s worth in turkey and mashed potatoes and sipping hot chocolate by a cozy fire — all while everything around you smells like some delicious form of spice, apples, cranberry, or pine. It also means one of the very most anticipated days of the year is fast approaching: Black Friday. For 2021, the yearly sales event will officially land on Friday, Nov. 26. Whether you want to fill your home with the smell of Santa’s cookies every day up until Christmas to really get in the mood, or are looking for a deal on scented stocking stuffers, Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale has you covered.

The brand, known for their addictingly yummy selection of home fragrances and candles, is pulling out all the stops to provide shoppers a massive dose of holiday cheer for a fraction of the usual cost. Plus, they just rolled out a new line of seasonal scents like Tree Farm Festival, Merry Berry, and White Spruce & Grapefruit. At full price, candles and home scents can be spendy, so you’re going to want to pay attention to what’s in store for the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Below, find all the details on Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale, from when it starts to what’s available. Keep checking back, as this story will updated as more information becomes available.

When does Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

While the company has yet to officially confirm the start date for its holiday sale, based off last year’s sale, it looks like Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale will roll out on their website and in stores on Friday, Nov. 26. And while other brands might be keen to offer early Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving, Yankee Candle is giving you that time to continue guzzling apple cider with the family, as most of their store locations will be closed for the official holiday.

How long does Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

Based on last year’s sale, you’ll probably be able to cash in on the Yankee Candle deals all through Black Friday weekend, with the deals ending on Sunday, Nov. 28. If they take a page from last year’s Black Friday sale, the in-person discounts won’t be available after then. However, it’s likely that you’ll be able to hop on their website on Monday, Nov. 29 for their special one-day Cyber Monday sale. While they’re staying mum on the exact deals you can expect for the Yankee Candle Cyber Monday 2021 sale, last year’s deals included four for $60 on large candles, four for $55 on medium, and four for $35 on small ones.

What's included in Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Ahead of Yankee Candle’s Black Friday 2021 sale, Amazon and Bed, Bath, & Beyond are also selling discounted Yankee Candles for Black Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond’s Yankee Candle Black Friday 2021 sale includes up to 54% off popular holiday scents like Red Apple Wreath, Balsam & Cedar, as well as Merry Berry and Smoked Vanilla & Cashmere.

At Bed Bath & Beyond as well as Amazon, the new Christmas Tree Farm Festival Holiday Candle, the Twinkling Lights Candle, and the Sparkling Cinnamon Candle are all $14 instead of $27.99 and $30.99 as part of the Black Friday 2021 Sale. Here are some of the discounted Yankee Candles you can grab early.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.