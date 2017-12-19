30 Winter Solstice Instagram Captions That'll Lighten Up The Dark Day

If you're ready for a day filled with a lot more darkness than usual, AKA the winter solstice on Dec. 21, chances are you'll be using your phone to keep you company as the sunlight wanes. The darkness and quiet ambiance make the perfect time to reflect on all the memories you made this year, and maybe even repost some of them on Instagram with some winter solstice captions for Instagram. After all, the darkness gives us the opportunity to see the light.

If you’re one of those people who’s into the spiritual meaning of the winter solstice, you probably already have some ideas on how you’re going to spend the darkest day of the year. Maybe you’ll light a fire earlier than usual in your fireplace, or set up some candles around your home as you go about your workday. In the evening, when it’s darkest, you could post a few cozy selfies to the ‘Gram with a darkness quote caption that reflects how you’re feeling about this sometimes gloomy day. Or you could take advantage of what little sunshine is available and snap a photo of the light with a winter solstice caption about how the days get longer from here on out.

Just because the day is going to be totally absorbed in darkness early doesn't mean there still isn’t plenty of opportunity to post with captions about darkness. All in all, it’s not so bad, and the day may even give you the chance to pause before the hectic holidays. Whichever photo you go with, any of these winter solstice Instagram captions will prove you're facing the darkness and seizing the thoughtful, cozy vibes of this day.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

“There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.” — Bram Stoker “In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” “Stay cozy, my friends.” “Sleep to dream sweet solstice dreams.” “Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” — Mark Twain “Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.” — Anne Frank “I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” — Og Mandino “Winter hibernation starts now.” “And to all a goodnight.” “Into the darkness they go, the wise and the lovely.” — Edna St. Vincent Millay "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." — Aristotle "Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." — Helen Keller “Catch me under a blanket until the spring equinox.” "There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." — Edith Wharton “Attract light not to thwart the darkness, but to illuminate your path.” “You need to spend time crawling alone through shadows to truly appreciate what it is to stand in the sun.” — Shaun Hick “What makes night within us may leave stars.” — Victor Hugo "The dark never bothered me anyway." “Winter isn’t a season; it’s a celebration.” — Anamika Mishra “When you admire the light, remember to give the darkness its due as well, because without it, the beauty of the light will disappear.” — Mehmet Murat Ildan “Let light shine into the darkness.” "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou "We are not here to curse the darkness, but to light the candle that can guide us through that darkness to a safe and sane future." — John F. Kennedy "Sometimes when you're in a dark place, you think you've been buried, but actually you've been planted." — Christine Caine “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light.” — Ken Poirot “The darkness is temporary. Your light is forever.” “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Dumbledore, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban “I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” “We must bring our own light to the darkness.” — Charles Bukowski “Light is prettiest in the dark.” — Joyce Rachelle