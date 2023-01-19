Awards season is in full swing, and the next major ceremony on the cal is the Grammys. This year’s award ceremony is sure to be a star-studded celebration with nominees like Beyoncé, Adele, BTS, and current Billboard queen, Taylor Swift. Fans will likely be tuning into the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 to see if their fave artist gets to take home a golden gramophone statue, but you also have the chance to take home something iconic as well. On the day of the Grammys, you could potentially win a Taylor Swift guitar and J-Hope from BTS’ outfit in the 2023 MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

The week leading up to the 65th Grammy Awards, Julien’s Auctions will be hosting their annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. This year’s batch of donated goods from celebrities is definitely something to bid on. However, it’s not going to be cheap. For instance, the signed Swift guitar from her Evermore era is expected to sell for $5,000 to $10,000. If you thought getting VIP tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour was too expensive, spending thousands on a guitar might be out of your budget. However, if you’re in Los Angeles the week of the Grammys, there is a chance for you to get to check out these auction items IRL.

How To Visit The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction Exhibition In LA

Leading up to the live and online auction on Feb. 5, Julien’s Auctions will have a public exhibition at their Julien's Auctions Beverly Hills location at 257 N. Canon Drive. The exhibition will be open and free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 1 through Feb. 3. This is a good chance to check out the items before you bid on them, or just see them before they go to a family with an extra $10,000 to spend.

What Items Are In The MusiCares Charity Relief Auction?

Along with the signed Evermore guitar from Swift, the Grammys auction will also feature an iconic outfit worn by J-Hope from BTS for his solo album Jack in the Box. ARMY will instantly recognize the all-black jumpsuit and bunny ear beanie he wore for a promo shoot. The current bid for J-Hope’s ‘fit is already at $12,500, which is way over the estimated price of $6,000.

Another costume in the collection is the purple ensemble worn by Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. Not only does the crop top and miniskirt come with a photo of the Sour singer wearing the same outfit, but she also signed the top. The starting bid was $500 and it’s already reached $2,250 with online bids. An item that still seems fairly reasonable, in context, is a signed Rare Beauty PR package from Selena Gomez, which is currently at $350. The collection comes with 10 Kind Words Matte Lip Liners as well as 10 Kind Words Matte Lipsticks, and is expected to jump up to around $800 to $1,200.

Harry Styles fans — aka Harries — may want to pool their money together to get their hands on his signed Fender Stratocaster electric guitar. Not only has Styles signed the guitar, but he also wrote "always love" on it with a doodle of heart in gold marker. Just like J-Hope’s outfit, Styles’ guitar is already at $12,500 in bids, which is way over the estimated $2,000 to $4,000.

While having memorabilia from one of your favorite artists is really cool, you may be more of an experential person. If that’s the case, you can also bid on two tickets to the 65th Grammy Awards after party in LA. These tickets will get you access to the Recording Academy’s party following the ceremony, and you may just bump into Beyoncé, Swift, or whoever else shows up for the show. These tickets are currently going for $2,750.

To bid on any of these items, which also includes shoes from Elton John and a suit worn by Brandi Carlile, you can start doing so online. Just register with Julien’s Auctions, which is totally free. If you’d rather bid live, that will happen Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. PT in person, online, or by phone.