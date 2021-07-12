TikTok's Viral Whipped Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer

Step aside, whipped coffee — there’s a new cloud-like drink making the rounds on TikTok’s “For You” page: whipped lemonade. The tasty treat is just what you need for all your sizzling summer days ahead. Whipping the sour beverage is a super easy way to elevate your traditional go-to summer drink so that it’s extra Insta-worthy and fun. After all, you need a picture-perfect and delicious partner for all the pool lounging and porch sitting you plan on doing over the next few weeks.
If you haven’t scrolled past a recipe or two on your FYP, whipped lemonade is just what it sounds like — lemonade that’s whipped into a fun texture. It’s very similar to the Dalgona coffee from TikTok that went viral in 2020. There are even some whipped lemonade recipes on TikTok that are made the same way with a whipped foam on top of your drink.
There are also recipes that just whip everything together in one velvety lemonade dessert. Whatever way you want to enjoy your whipped lemonade, there is sure to be a recipe on TikTok. To help you figure out your ideal mixture, here are six whipped lemonade recipes for you to follow, so you can have the perfect beverage for all your summer plans.
So, the next time you’re thinking of relaxing in the sun, don’t forget to whip up some refreshing lemonade as well. It’ll really help you squeeze those summer days to their fullest.