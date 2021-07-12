TikTok's Viral Whipped Lemonade Will Be Your Main Squeeze This Summer

Step aside, whipped coffee — there’s a new cloud-like drink making the rounds on TikTok’s “For You” page: whipped lemonade. The tasty treat is just what you need for all your sizzling summer days ahead. Whipping the sour beverage is a super easy way to elevate your traditional go-to summer drink so that it’s extra Insta-worthy and fun. After all, you need a picture-perfect and delicious partner for all the pool lounging and porch sitting you plan on doing over the next few weeks.

If you haven’t scrolled past a recipe or two on your FYP, whipped lemonade is just what it sounds like — lemonade that’s whipped into a fun texture. It’s very similar to the Dalgona coffee from TikTok that went viral in 2020. There are even some whipped lemonade recipes on TikTok that are made the same way with a whipped foam on top of your drink.

There are also recipes that just whip everything together in one velvety lemonade dessert. Whatever way you want to enjoy your whipped lemonade, there is sure to be a recipe on TikTok. To help you figure out your ideal mixture, here are six whipped lemonade recipes for you to follow, so you can have the perfect beverage for all your summer plans.

01 All Whipped Lemonade TikTok TikToker @mtlajeunesse firmly believes that this all whipped lemonade is going to be the drink of the summer. Once you try it for yourself, you’ll surely agree. For this particular recipe, you’ll want to blend together some ice, whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, and fresh lemon juice. Once that is whipped to your liking, pour into your fave cup and top with some extra whipped cream.

02 Whipped Lemonade Made With Lemonade If you don’t have fresh lemon juice, no problem. Use this whipped lemonade recipe from TikToker @arabellaalaniz instead. It basically follows @mtlajeunesse’s recipe, but instead of the fresh lemons, just add in a half cup of lemonade from the store. It may even be a little sweeter depending on the lemonade you use.

03 Lemonade Topped With Whipped Lemonade For a lemonade on lemonade drink, try this recipe from @_eatthisnotthat. You’ll need some powder mix that will be used for both the base drink and whipped topping. In your glass, mix together the powder with some water to make lemonade. Then, blend together some coconut milk with the rest of your powder to make the whipped lemonade to go on top. Once assembled, you’ll have a lemonade drink that looks like Dalgona coffee but tastes like a pool day.

04 Whipped Lemonade Topping TikTok Add some whipped lemonade to upgrade your glass of water. This recipe from TikToker @hellowonderful_co makes a whipped lemonade from heavy cream and lemonade powder mix that you can add to just a regular glass of ice cold water. Hello, Yummy even suggests you could make this recipe more of a dessert by adding in condensed milk or vanilla ice cream to your mix, or trying different flavors of powdered lemonade.

05 Spiked Whipped Lemonade For anyone who’s 21 and up, have a little fun with your whipped lemonade by adding in some vodka. This recipe from TikToker @cocktails is just a simple lemonade and vodka mix with a whipped coconut milk topping. Add whatever food coloring you want to the coconut milk to make it as Insta-worthy as possible.

06 All Whipped Pink Lemonade This all whipped pink lemonade drink from @papaterence is a real thirst trap. You can also make it with alcohol if you’d rather have some boozy sips by the pool. All you need to do is blend together some milk, sweetened condensed milk, pink lemonade, and vodka. Pour into a cute mason jar or a tiki mug and top with some fresh fruit to make your drink even more festive.

So, the next time you’re thinking of relaxing in the sun, don’t forget to whip up some refreshing lemonade as well. It’ll really help you squeeze those summer days to their fullest.