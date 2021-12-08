Nothing beats the smell of a campfire, except maybe the smell of freshly made fried chicken. For the fourth year in a row, you can cozy up by the fire and enjoy the two-in-one scent of firewood and fried chicken, thanks to the return of KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. To kick things up a notch, the 2021 holiday offering from KFC also comes with a chance to win a two-night stay in a massive Kentucky log cabin. Here’s where you can buy KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog so you can win a taste of finger-lickin’ luxury.

It’s time to swap out that 10-hour Yule Log YouTube video for the real thing, because KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spice Firelog is back and better than you remember. Named after the Colonel’s secret 11 herbs and spices recipe, the 2021 Firelog by Enviro-Log is made with the enhanced, extra crispy scent of fried chicken, and limited-edition packaging to match. Plus, your purchase of a Firelog comes with the chance to win an unforgettable KFC-themed trip for eight to the brand new KFC Firelog Cabin in, you guessed it, Kentucky. Before you can start planning your trip, you’ll need to know where to get the festive firelog.

To get the ball rolling on your chance at a getaway, head on over to Walmart.com You can buy KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog exclusively on the Walmart website for $15.88 while supplies last. Once you receive your log, scan the QR code on the packaging, and you’ll be directed to a webpage where you can complete your entry for the cabin vacay giveaway.

You can also enter for free with the KFC app. After you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll receive an in-app message with a link to the entry webpage. The eligibility period ends 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 31, you must be 21 years or older to enter, and you can check out the full list of official rules here.

This once-in-a-lifetime trip to Kentucky doesn’t just come with a three-day, two-night stay in a 7,000 square foot luxury log cabin located on 200 acres of protected Kentucky land (though if it did, I wouldn’t complain). You and your seven guests will also be treated to a five-course meal prepared by KFC’s head chef, Chris Scott, with a menu that takes KFC to new, gourmet heights.

Courtesy of KFC

Whether you’re cozying up at home or the Firelog Cabin, take your holiday ambience to the next level with KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.