House Of The Dragon Wine Is A Sip Fit For The Iron Throne

Viewers were finally transported back to Westeros when House of the Dragon debuted on Aug. 21. The fantasy series — which is a prequel to Game of Thrones — takes place 200 years before GoT and is filled with just as much drama. Of course, drama is best consumed with a glass of wine in hand, and HBO teamed with Vintage Wine Estates and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring fans House of the Dragon Wines. There are three varietals, and though they are all red, they’re tamer than a Red Wedding. Here’s where you can buy your own House of the Dragon wine bottles to take your next viewing party up a notch.

House of the Dragon Wines, which officially dropped in July 2022, have an option for everyone — well, everyone who likes to sip a red. The lineup of three wine offerings pay tribute to HBO’s show with seriously on-theme bottle designs that’ll complement the new episodes detailing the events that led up to Game of Thrones. All the wine labels feature the golden Targaryen sigil of a three-headed dragon and have the House of the Dragon logo printed on them, so you’ll certainly feel like royalty — or at least worthy of the Iron Throne — while you’re pourin’ a glass from these bottles.

Depending on your taste preferences, you can choose from the collection’s Oregon Pinot Noir, a California Cabernet Sauvignon, or a red blend from California’s Lodi appellation. Currently, Pinot Noir is the only offering in stock on the official House of the Dragon Wines website, but the California Cabernet Sauvignon and California’s Lodi appellation blend will be available online beginning in September 2022. The 750-milliliter bottles of wine sell for $20 each.

If you prefer to stock up on your boozy pairing in-store, House of the Dragon Wines are available at nationwide retailers. You can use the House of the Dragon Wines store locator to find a retailer near you that’s selling the wines — some major retailers you’ll spot the sips at include BevMo!, Cost Plus, and Total Wines and More.

Considering the premier episode saw plenty of House Targaryen family drama (and dragons, of course), you’ll probably want to stock up for all the twists and turns to come.

And cheers-ing to whoever claims the Iron Throne is just a little bit cooler with actual House of the Dragon wine — or at least that’s what I tell myself when I throw down a $20 for a bottle.