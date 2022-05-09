After six months of waiting, The Circle is finally back with Season 5, and things are looking a little different. For the first time, the theme of the cycle is “The Circle Singles,” where “players who claim to be romantically available” face off to potentially win the $150,000 cash prize and be named top influencer. There’s catfishing, flirting, and a lot of surprises, but is the “singles” format the only thing that’s new this season? While you’re watching the series, you might be wondering, where is The Circle Season 5 filmed?

For anyone who has been watching The Circle on Netflix since Season 1, you know that the apartments that the contestants live in during their time on the show have always been located in Salford, England near Manchester. Fans wondered during Season 4 if the show moved production stateside, due to some aerial shots of U.S. cities in the episode and travel restrictions during the pandemic. While that would seem plausible, The Circle Season 4 and Season 5 stayed consistent with the first three seasons by filming in the same apartment building.

Where Is The Circle Season 5 Filmed?

Netflix

The Circle apartments — or flats — are located in the Adelphi Wharf neighborhood of Salford. Most specifically, the apartment complex used in the show is the Adelphi Wharf Phase One building, which has 206 units inside. It’s located right on the River Irwell, which provides some stunning waterfront views. However, if you were thinking of staying in one of The Circle apartments, don’t expect them to be as beautifully decorated as they are in the series. The production designer for The Circle, Catherine Land, previously spoke to Elite Daily and admitted that she comes in to design the apartments before the show even casts the contestants.

So, you’ll need to bring your own home decor and creativity if you’d like to live in an apartment similar to the ones you’d see on The Circle. You’d also have to make the trip over to the UK to stay there as well, which may make you wonder why there are aerial shots of U.S. cities used in The Circle if the show is still filmed in the UK. According to the show’s creator, Tim Harcourt, production chose the Adelphi Wharf apartment building because they wanted the apartments “to be in a nonspecific location for the U.S. version — the feeling that it could be anywhere.” They later added in the shots of the U.S. “to give it an American feel for the majority of the audience.” It’s an easy way for them to keep filming in the same place for each iteration of the show, and just make it specific to the country with the B-roll.

When Was The Circle Seasons 4 & 5 Filmed?

Unfortunately, if you’re wondering The Circle when Season 5 was filmed, cast members are still limited in what they can disclose due to contractual obligation to Netflix. However cast member Chaz hinted in an interview that they filmed Netflix reality show in the Summer of 2021, around June and July. This could mean Netflix filmed the last two seasons back-to-back in accordance to the two-season renewal announcement. Netflix has yet to renew the series for a sixth season, but Season 5 only dropped on Dec. 28, so it’s possible another season is in the works. If you marathon-watch the new episodes and you think you have what it takes to win The Circle, casting for the reality competition show is listed as ongoing right now.