TikTokers Are Visiting The IRL Lumon Building From Severance

There are so many questions left unanswered after the Severance Season 2 finale on March 21 for Mark, Helly, Gemma, and the rest of those dealing with Lumon Industries. Luckily for fans, the Apple TV+ series was renewed for Season 3.

It took three years for Season 2 to come out, but director and executive producer Ben Stiller told Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast that fans won’t have to wait that long for new episodes. While you wait, though, you could always clock in for work at Lumon Industries by visiting the main Severance filming location in New Jersey.

The building that is used for production is actually Bell Works at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in the state’s so-called “metroburb” of Holmdel. Even though the building is home to different offices, Bell Works is open to the public every day and has shops, restaurants, and a farmers market once a week. Fans of Severance who work remotely could even bring their laptops to see what it’s like working from the IRL Lumon building for the day, much like Mark, Dylan, Irving, and Helly (aka Helena) do.

Things Your Outie Can Do At The Lumon Building In New Jersey

TikTokers have discovered how much there is to do at The Block at Bell Works. One fan (@gh0stlike0) even got a Severance tattoo at the weekly farmers market that happens on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the main atrium. The calendar of events also lists a karaoke night, workout classes, and “Sundown Session,” which includes live music. Basically, you could have your very own music dance experience at Lumon and dance like Mr. Milchick.

Bell Works also has places to grab a drink with your besties and relax on the roof deck during the summer. TikToker @jersey.shore.life also pointed out that there’s a full basketball court in the atrium as well as a theater downstairs for shows — instead of a prison for Gemma.

Other Severance Filming Locations

To make it a full set-jetting adventure, stop by other Severance filming locations around the area. According to IMDb, Mark’s home in the series is located on Village Gate Way in Nyack, New York. The “tallest waterfall on the planet,” according to Milchick, can be found farther upstate at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, which is where they filmed the Dieter Eagan National Forest.

There’s also the gas station from Season 1, which is the Gulf at 501 N Highland Ave. in Nyack. For fans of the goats in Severance, stop by the Marine Park Golf Course in Brooklyn, New York. You might not see any goats, but this is where they filmed the Department of Mammalian Nurturability scenes in Season 2.

Fans believe the goats may be playing a bigger part in Lumon’s plans, so you may just want to add a petting zoo to your Severance itinerary. You know your outie would love it.