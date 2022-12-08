Even if you consider yourself a royal expert, Netflix’s new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is giving viewers a more detailed story into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. In fact, fans learned new things about the couple right away, including how they first connected on Instagram, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first date spot. Meghan even shared the exact location, and it makes so much sense.

In the first episode of the series, Prince Harry revealed where he initially spotted Meghan — and it may be the same place you saw your partner: Instagram. That’s right, despite having a very busy schedule, Harry is not immune to Insta scrolling. The former royal shared that he first saw his future wife in a video posted to one of their mutual friend’s pages. In the video, Meghan was using a Snapchat dog filter and Harry was so smitten he decided he needed to meet her IRL.

It was then through that same friend that Meghan and Harry were connected, and were able to set up their first date in London. If you’re Sussex stan, you might be wonder where Prince Harry and Meghan’s date happened.

Where Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Their First Date?

By the summer of 2016, Meghan was in London for Wimbledon and managed to schedule a first date with Harry at 76 Dean Street — aka Soho House. For anyone unfamiliar with the brand, Soho House is a members-only club that has event spaces and restaurants all over the world. The club’s first location was on Greek Street in London’s Soho neighborhood, hence the name Soho House.

The 76 Dean Street location has a screening room, library bar, courtyard cafe, club bar, and drawing room. Talk about bougie AF, but would you expect anything else from a member of the royal family? The Soho House was not only a nice place for Meghan and Harry to meet up for a drink, but the members-only aspect also helped to keep their first date a little more private.

Knowing the couple now, it’s clear their privacy is important. So, if you were hoping to grab a bite to eat or drink where Harry and Meghan first met, it’s going to be a bit more complicated than you originally thought. You’ll need to apply to become a member of the Soho House to get in. Luckily, there are clubs in the U.S., so you can use your membership even when you’re not in London. However, it’s going to cost you.

Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

For a Soho House membership that gets you into all the houses around the world, you’ll need to budget $3,000 to $4,000 a year, depending on which location will be your local house. If you choose to become a member, you’ll have the benefits of visiting other houses when you travel, going to events in your area, having access to gyms and spas, and 15% off Soho Home when shopping for home decor. You could even pick up items for your space inspired by 76 Dean Street, where Harry and Meghan fell in love.

The couple really hit it off during their drinks that they decided to have a full dinner date the next night, also at 76 Dean Street. It was then that they decided to “give it a go,” and of course, the rest is history.