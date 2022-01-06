Lay's New Layers Aren’t Chips — They’re Multi-Dimensional Potato Bites

Put down your regular ol’ bag of chips because Lay’s is here to transform your snacking game with new Lay’s Layers — layered potato bites that are not chips. The chip brand is launching a new kind of potato bite with a multi-dimensional design and classic flavors you know and love. Wondering what non-chip potato bite from the classic snack brand actually is? Here’s what to know about what Lay’s Layers are and where to buy them once they hit store shelves.

Lay’s unveiled its new Layers potato bites on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and they’re different from the brand’s classic potato chips. Instead of a flat crisp, the circular bites feature layers of potato goodness and a crispy texture, and they’ll be available in two familiar flavors: Three Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion. From the package, you can tell the multi-dimensional shape will offer a nice bite-sized crunch, with an even coating of seasoning and inside pockets that look perfect for scooping up some dip with.

For a refresher on the OG flavors of these brand new Layers, Three Cheese features a combination of tangy cheddar, gouda, and parmesan cheeses. Meanwhile, Sour Cream and Onion is the perfect marriage of sour cream and savory sautéed onions.

Lay’s Layers will launch in the chip aisle at retailers nationwide beginning in mid-January 2022. That means you’ll be able to buy Lay’s Layers at major stores like Walmart, Ralph’s, and more. They cost $4.75 for a 4.75-ounce bag and $1.99 for a 1.75-ounce bag. You’ll also be able to grab two 0.5-ounce bags for $1 at various retailers nationwide, including Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

You can also pre-order a 36-count pack of Lay’s Layers on Amazon for shipment around Jan. 18:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

They’re also available for shipping on Snacks.com as of Jan. 6:

The Lay’s Layers innovation comes on the heels of another adventurous drop during the 2021 holiday season: limited-edition Lay’s Potato Vodka. Luckily, unlike the alcoholic sip, the Lay’s Layers potato bites are a permanent addition to the brand’s lineup of snacks, according to a Lay’s spokesperson.

Before you head out to stock up on classic Lay’s or try the new Lay’s Layers bites (not chips), remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.