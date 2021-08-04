Watermelon might just be the fruit of the summer, thanks to its ability to cool you down after a day of sitting on the beach, hanging in the park, or hiking on the local trails. That, and the melon’s ability to inspire Harry Styles to write a whole song about it. Whether you pair the seasonal fruit with cheese and crackers on a charcuterie board or sprinkle it on top of a salad with feta, the red, white, and green fruit is a warm-weather staple — and a colorful accompaniment to any summer ‘Gram posts. If you’re searching for the right words to describe your “watermelon sugar high,” these watermelon captions for Instagram will help the fruit shine on your social media and help you serve up major picnic season vibes all year long.

Watermelon is typically in season during the summer months, but you can still enjoy the fruit all year round by snacking on flavored candy, hanging out on a watermelon-inspired pool float on vacation, or decorating your space with fruity decor. Instead of posing with a slice in front of your face — as you would during the months of June, July, or August — you can also more subtly show off your love for watermelon by sharing a video of you painting a watermelon, a picture of you unwrapping a Jolly Rancher, or a photo dump of you calling “dibs” on a watermelon-shaped pool float.

If you’re losing your rind trying to brainstorm the perfect homage to the melon, these watermelon captions for Instagram promise to make your feed a summer vibe with tons of quotes, puns, and song lyric ideas. Just don’t forget to add the watermelon emoji before posting.

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images