The 12 Most Instagram-Worthy Pool Floats You’ll Actually Want To Lounge On

Some of them even have cupholders!
Summer is just around the corner, and you don’t want to be caught empty-handed on the first pool day of the season. As you plan your summer days poolside, beachside, or lakeside, you’ll want to check out these pool floats for some aesthetic AF summer Instagram posts.
This cactus float comes with a back support shaped like the desert plant, which is great for capturing the perfect float selfie. The light green float is dotted with yellow accents, a pink cactus flower, and it measures about 4-feet tall and 4-feet wide.