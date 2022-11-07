Get your “add to cart” finger ready, because it’s time for Black Friday shopping. The official holiday your credit card hates is still a few weeks away, but Walmart is getting a head start with its 2022 Deals For Days. ICYDK, Walmart’s Deals for Days in the lead-up to Black Friday is an annual sales event with heaps of seriously discounted products. From $55 off AirPods Pro to a $99 soundbar, you’ll want to keep track of when all the new sales drop.

This year, Walmart is kicking off Black Friday early with three Deals for Days events ahead of Thanksgiving, and there’s a Cyber Monday event to close out the month of deals. With electronics, home goods, toys, apparel, and more included in the events that are known to majorly slash prices, you’ll be able to tick off your holiday shopping list well before you even need to pick up a turkey for Friendsgiving. Think of it as a chance to get in your holiday shopping early before the surge and crowds, so you can sit back and relax with a peppermint mocha (and maybe even a few “just for me” gifts you picked up along the way).

And with so many Black Friday deals happening at your go-to stores all month long, you can browse prices to hopefully snag the best deal.

When Do Deals For Days Start?

Walmart+ members will get a jump on all the deals, but the official Black Friday Deals for Days start date is Nov. 7. Here’s everything to know about when the new deals drop at Walmart.

Black Friday Deals Event 1 (Nov. 7)

Deals For Days gets the show on the road with its first event online at Walmart.com on Nov. 7 at noon ET for Walmart+ members and 7 p.m. ET for all shoppers. In-store deals begin on Nov. 9.

Black Friday Deals Event 2 (Nov. 14)

The second stop on the road to Black Friday drops online on Nov. 14 at noon ET for Walmart+ members and 7 p.m. ET for all shoppers. It will continue in-store on Nov. 16.

Black Friday Deals Event 3 (Nov. 21)

Nov. 21 at noon ET marks the start of the third event for Walmart+ members, everyone else can get in on the sales at and 7 p.m. ET. Head on in-stores on Nov. 25 — actual Black Friday — to continue the shopping spree.

Cyber Monday Deals Event (Nov. 28)

Don’t miss out on your last chance to save at Walmart on Nov. 28, making it the finale of a spectacular Deals For Days. It’s not clear what time the Cyber Monday deals drop, but keep an out for more info leading up to the day.

How To Shop Deals For Days

Online Deals

There are a few ways to get the deals. If you pay for a Walmart+ membership ($98 a year or $12.95 a month), you’ll get those noon ET starts on Nov. 7, Nov. 14, and Nov. 21. Other shoppers will get the deals starting at 7 p.m. ET on the respective event days.

In-Store Deals

If you’re more of an in-store shopper, you’ll have a bit of a delay — Walmart’s in-store Black Friday 2022 deals begin two days after the online savings and then also on Nov. 25, aka the official Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022 Deals

Now, when it comes to what’s on offer, you can look forward to tech must-haves.