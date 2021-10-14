Haunted hay rides, trick-or-treating, costume parties — is there anything not to love about Halloween? That said, if you’d rather skip the in-person events but you still want to celebrate the most spooktacular time of year, there are plenty of virtual Halloween experiences that are sure to deliver a scary-good time.
Before you pull up your Zoom account, you want to be sure you and you crew know which virtual Halloween party vibes you’re going for. You could grab your besties and craft some crocheted ghosts or decorate spooky cookies. If you’re more of a history buff, there are tons of great online events that delve into everything from the history of witchcraft to gravestone reading. If you want something really eerie, there are some excellent virtual ghost tours. Some even include a guide to walk you through a haunted location’s history... and for moral support if you see something paranormal
Even if you aren’t into experiencing the afterlife firsthand, you can still have a super fun Halloween experience from home. Whether you’re ready to dive into a murder mystery or bake some pumpkin-themed treats, these virtual Halloween experiences are the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderfully creepy time of year.