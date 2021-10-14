Haunted hay rides, trick-or-treating, costume parties — is there anything not to love about Halloween? That said, if you’d rather skip the in-person events but you still want to celebrate the most spooktacular time of year, there are plenty of virtual Halloween experiences that are sure to deliver a scary-good time.

Before you pull up your Zoom account, you want to be sure you and you crew know which virtual Halloween party vibes you’re going for. You could grab your besties and craft some crocheted ghosts or decorate spooky cookies. If you’re more of a history buff, there are tons of great online events that delve into everything from the history of witchcraft to gravestone reading. If you want something really eerie, there are some excellent virtual ghost tours. Some even include a guide to walk you through a haunted location’s history... and for moral support if you see something paranormal

Even if you aren’t into experiencing the afterlife firsthand, you can still have a super fun Halloween experience from home. Whether you’re ready to dive into a murder mystery or bake some pumpkin-themed treats, these virtual Halloween experiences are the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderfully creepy time of year.

Airbnb’s “Herstory of Witches” Experience Airbnb For this 60-minute experience, you and your besties can learn all about the “herstory of witches” dating back to the Middle Ages. Your virtual guides will relay stories of heresy and witchcraft, and you’ll discuss the role of the witch in modern-day society.

Murder Mystery Event You and your friends try to solve the ultimate “whodunnit” in this 6-day murder mystery event. Each day, you watch a video on your own time while trying to solve the included clues and puzzles. On the last day of the event, hop on for a live Zoom interrogation of all the characters to figure out who the murderer is.

A Monster Mash Dance Party Just because you’re hanging out at home doesn’t mean you can’t pull out all your best moves at this Monster Mash dance party. It’s totally free, and all you have to do is show up in your costume to participate. The DJs will lead you through some classic Halloween hits before a live set performed by Blue Öyster Cult.

A Gravestone Reading Course In this gravestone reading course, you’ll dive into the history of America’s cemeteries and learn why some gravestones look the way they do. Each session of this four-part series takes you through a different time period in America so you can learn about the evolution of gravestones and how to decipher them for your next cemetery visit.

Halloween Trivia Night Whether you play with your friends or go it solo, this virtual trick-or-treat trivia night is sure to be an evening to die for. The team will work through questions about geography, history, movies, and more — all related to Halloween — with special spooky music breaks in between questions.

Halloween Cookie Decorating Eventbrite Join in on this fun and creative cookie-decorating class to make some spooky, sugary treats. Just bake (or honestly, buy) your sugar cookies before class starts, then create along with Chef Jen as she creates rich royal icing for decorating. With plenty of tips and tricks along the way, you’ll have a platter full of gorgeously decorated cookies just in time for Halloween.

A History Of Monsters Experience Werewolves, witches, mummies — you’ll learn about them all in this fun and informative history of monsters online event. For one hour, you’ll take a journey through the darkest parts of our history and psyches to discover where these monsters came from, and what we can learn from them.

Haunted History of Chicago Virtual Ghost Tour You can take a one-on-one tour or gather up a group of friends for this haunted history tour of Chicago. The host will walk you through Chicago’s most chilling historical moments, including the rise of the first mass serial murderer, as well as some of its most haunted places to date. The best part? You can do it all while wearing your PJs and snacking on Halloween candy.

International Monster Hunter Hunt Uncover monsters of international acclaim with a group of friends when you sign on to this unique virtual event. For 90 minutes, you and your boo crew will work through a series of challenging and mysterious puzzles to hunt down all the monsters you can before the time is up.