One of the most classic costumes for Halloween is a vampire. It reminds people of the spookiness of the holiday, and can easily be put together with a cape, pair of fangs, and dark makeup. You don't need to rush from one store to the next, looking for several pieces and parts, or even search the Internet for hours for vampire Instagram captions for Halloween. You just need some imagination, the right makeup, and this list of vampire captions.

With the right vampire Instagram captions and vampire puns, you can just throw on the #lewk, take a pic, and make a post in a matter of seconds. If you’ve got plans to be out and about at parties and parades on Oct. 31, copy a few of these Instagram captions for vampire costumes to store in your notes app. That way, you’ll have vampire captions to use when you’re on the go. Your costume could be a classic vampire look with the fangs and an all-black OOTD, or a newer take on vampires like Bella and Edward from Twilight with your partner. Whatever vampire you’re planning to be, these vampire quotes and Instagram captions will pair perfectly with your selfies and snaps.

These vampire Instagram captions can even be used all fall long, whether you're carving pumpkins or just going to the local orchard with your people before digging your teeth into some sweet treats. Whatever your plans are, you’ll be creeping it real. After all, you're a vampire for Halloween and orange you glad for that.

Arman Zhenikeyev/Corbis/Getty Images

"The fangs all here." "Wanna fang out?" "Thanks for always creepin' it real." "Wearing more outfits that require a cape." "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey "Having a fang-tastic time on Halloween." "This vampire is too cute to spook." "You say vampire like it's a bad thing." "It was love at first bite." "My blood type is pumpkin spice." "You know what you should be for Halloween? Mine." "What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite." "Orange you glad I'm a vampire for Halloween this year?" "Doing this sweet thing called being a vampire." "Roses are red, this vampire is going to bed." "But first, let me be a little dramatic." "Hey, don't vamp my style." "Just so you know, life would really suck without you." "Going to sink my fangs into all these sweet treats." "Just suck it up." "Sun's out, vampires in." "Too cute to spook." "Don't mind me. Just sinking my teeth into all this Halloween candy." “When other little girls wanted to be ballet dancers I kind of wanted to be a vampire.” — Angelina Jolie “I have never met a vampire personally, but I don't know what might happen tomorrow.” — Bela Lugosi “The vampire is an outsider.” — Anne Rice “I know what you are.” — Bella, Twilight “I’m going out to get a bite to drink.” — Love at First Bite “‘Cause baby, now we got bad blood.” — Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood” “Loving the monsters always ends badly for the humans. It's a rule.” — Laurell K. Hamilton “I’m on my coffin break.” “You’re so vein. You probably think this post is about you.” “I think I could take on Buffy.” “I’ve never been a morning person anyway.” “I don’t live to drain, I drain to live.” — What We Do In The Shadows

Unlike a vampire, be sure not to spend too long in bed on Halloween so you don't miss out on any of the fun and games. Whether you're simply watching scary movies at home with your BFFs or attending a party with a punch that’s bloody good you're going to want to be there dressed in your Halloween best. You're also going to want to post a few pics on social media with some of these vampire captions.