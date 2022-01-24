Ah, Valentine’s Day. Whether you can’t get enough of this lovestruck holiday or you’d rather skip it altogether, February is the perfect time of the year to brighten up your home with some Valentine’s Day decorations. If you’re all about those heart-shaped wreaths and pastel-colored pillows, you won’t want to wait on giving your space a festive makeover. As you know, V-Day only comes once a year, so grab Valentine’s Day decor like wreaths, ornaments, and more while you can.

While you might envision V-Day pieces as gaudy or over-the-top, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day decorations that are classic and timeless. Take a classy red wreath for example. Does it really matter if you’re hanging it on your front door in February or July? And if you’re looking for a few fun accents around your home, why not keep that pink heart-shaped pillow on your couch all year long? In my opinion, every day is a great day for some ‘Gram-worthy Valentine’s Day decor. Plus, there’s no reason not to celebrate love (and all the cute things that symbolize it) 365 days a year.

All that to say, if you want to go all out with the Valentine’s Day decor just for the few weeks around the holiday, go for it. There are tons of adorable balloon bouquets you could put up for a Galentine’s Day party, heart-shaped ornaments to hang around the house, and even cute Valentine’s Day Squishmallows that you can cuddle with on the couch. Truly, there’s Valentine’s Day decor for everyone. Just be sure to grab your favorites before they’re gone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine’s Day Pillows

Who doesn’t love a super soft pillow they can cuddle up with? It’s even better if it’s covered in hearts. These adorable Valentine’s Day pillows come in all shapes and sizes, and they make the perfect addition to your home decor with just an understated pop of color and fun textures. Some of them are so subtle and chic that you may even want to keep them on the couch all year long.

A Valentine’s Day Wreath

Adding a cute Valentine’s Day wreath to your front door is always a fun way to celebrate the holiday, but there are actually some super elegant wreaths that would look great indoors, too. Now more than ever, there are tons of Valentine’s Day wreaths made of natural fibers and wood to match your home decor, no matter the season. Or you could even go with two wreaths — a brightly-colored one for the front door and something softer for inside your home.

Valentine’s Day Ornaments

If you’ve decided to leave your Christmas tree up year-round and decorate it for each holiday, you’re in luck: there are some extremely adorable Valentine’s Day ornaments out there for your to choose from. You could go with the traditional read and pink theme, or you could change it up with some distressed wood ornaments in neutrals. Even if you don’t have your tree up, you could hang some cute Valentine’s Day ornaments around the house for an added pop of color.

Valentine’s Day Balloon Bouquets

Flowers are lovely, but it’s also really fun to deck out your space with a big ol’ balloon bouquet. Not only will they brighten your Valentine’s Day and make for some fun Galentine’s Day photo-opps, but mylar balloons also tend to last a bit longer than some floral bouquets. Plus, it’s just fun coming home to a whole bunch of hearts everywhere.