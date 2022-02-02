Valentine’s Day may be all about the love, but it can feel a little lonely if you’re spending the day away from your number one. Luckily, there are more online experiences than ever, and some are even set up to help you celebrate the day with the people you love, no matter how far away they are. These 9 virtual experiences for Valentine’s Day are the perfect way to share the love when you can’t be together in person.

First, you’ll want to decide how you want to spend the day. There’s a virtual experience for just about any V-Day vibe you’re going for, from sultry to silly. You could go with a wine-tasting session with a sommelier, or a luxurious chocolate-tasting session for two. You could even take a virtual tour of all the most romantic cities in Italy in celebration of St. Valentine. Curling up on the couch with wine, chocolate, and a tour of Italy may not be the same as doing it in person, but if you can’t be together, the experience takes a close second.

If you’d rather do something a little more active, there are tons of Valentine’s Day virtual experiences that involve cooking and crafting. You could virtually hang out with your besties while you craft V-Day cards for each other, or even make homemade hot chocolate bombs to share when you can finally get together again. Or, why not do a couple events? After all, it’s the day of love, so you might as well treat yo self.

01 Hot Chocolate Bomb Crafting Boombox Events Satisfy your sweet tooth and celebrate the day with this super fun hot chocolate bomb class. If you’ve never heard of a hot chocolate bomb, it’s basically a chocolate sphere that’s hollow in the center, and you can fill it with anything you want, including mini marshmallows, sprinkles, and more. You’ll hop onto a live virtual class and make your cocoa bombs with the kit you get in the mail from Boombox.

02 Lava Cake Baking Incoming: more sweets. In this chocolate-filled baking class from Uncommon Goods, you’ll learn to make a molten lava cake, which is a small, delicate cake that’s filled with liquid chocolate on the inside. You’ll even get to learn from master confectioners from New York City, so you know the result is going to be unbelievably good.

03 Cheese Board Class You can learn to make the world’s most perfect cheese board in this Eventbrite class for Valentine’s Day. One week before class, you’ll be sent a shopping list so you can grab all the gourmet cheeses and charcuterie you’d like. The class lasts for about an hour, where you’ll learn how to cut, style, place, and pair your items.

04 Valentine’s Day Mixology Class Boombox Events Mix up a trio of sweet sips in this unique Valentine’s Day mixology class. You’ll make an elderberry flower cocktail with edible glitter, a raspberry cosmo, and a German chocolate martini to top it all off. The class fee even covers the cost of all the ingredients, and they’ll get delivered right to your door.

05 Truffle-Making Class A world-class chocolatier teaches you how to make your own melt-in-your-mouth truffles in this 2-hour online class from Uncommon Goods. You’ll receive all the ingredients you need in the mail, and then you’ll join in to learn how to make every part of delectable truffles from scratch, including the silky ganache and individual toppings.

06 Paper Flowers & Card Making Class Whether you decide to make something for your partner on the other side of the screen, or you’re planning to send your creation off to your mom, this Valentine’s Day card-making class is bound to be a lot of fun. You’ll gather the crafting supplies you need before the live class, and then you’ll sit down to create art from the heart. There’ll even be a presentation on the meaning of different flowers so you can choose the right one for your card.

07 St. Valentine Virtual Italian Tour You and your loved one can learn all about the history of St. Valentine and how the holiday originated in Italy in this virtual Italian tour. You’ll explore the streets of Verona and Venice, all the while your tour guide explains the origin of the holiday and points out important landmarks and architecture.

08 Online Date Night Painting Class Uncommon Goods In this virtual painting class, you and your partner will spend 90 minutes relaxing and painting a romantic landscape. You’ll get a kit in the mail with all the supplies you need so all you have to do is show up. Even the painting is “paint by shadows” so there’s no experience required, and you’ll leave the class with a finished masterpiece.

09 Group Chocolate Tasting Grab a few of your besties and sign up for this chocolate tasting experience ASAP. With the purchase of your ticket, you get a satin heart-shaped box filled with 14 Ethel M chocolates, as well as a tasting mat. You’ll join your friends and an experienced chocolatier to guide you through this luxe sensory experience.