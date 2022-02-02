Valentine’s Day may be all about the love, but it can feel a little lonely if you’re spending the day away from your number one. Luckily, there are more online experiences than ever, and some are even set up to help you celebrate the day with the people you love, no matter how far away they are. These 9 virtual experiences for Valentine’s Day are the perfect way to share the love when you can’t be together in person.
First, you’ll want to decide how you want to spend the day. There’s a virtual experience for just about any V-Day vibe you’re going for, from sultry to silly. You could go with a wine-tasting session with a sommelier, or a luxurious chocolate-tasting session for two. You could even take a virtual tour of all the most romantic cities in Italy in celebration of St. Valentine. Curling up on the couch with wine, chocolate, and a tour of Italy may not be the same as doing it in person, but if you can’t be together, the experience takes a close second.
If you’d rather do something a little more active, there are tons of Valentine’s Day virtual experiences that involve cooking and crafting. You could virtually hang out with your besties while you craft V-Day cards for each other, or even make homemade hot chocolate bombs to share when you can finally get together again. Or, why not do a couple events? After all, it’s the day of love, so you might as well treat yo self.