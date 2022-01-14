What better way to say “I love you” than with a fromage-filled vacay to the cheese capital of America? For Valentine’s Day, you and three friends could be heading to Wisconsin on a complimentary trip sponsored by some of the state’s dairy farmers. And the best part? All you have to do is enjoy a free heart-shaped box of cheese to enter the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Valentine’s Day 2022 giveaway.

Here’s how it works: the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are encouraging cheese lovers to treat themselves with a unique and fun giveaway just in time for V-Day. All you have to do is nominate a special cheese lover in your life by Jan. 27 by filling out a short form. In addition to your nominee’s contact info, you’ll also want to include an explanation about what makes this person so special in a few sentences. Then hit send, and you’re good to go.

The Dairy Farmers will surprise 500 fellow fromage fanatics with a free heart-shaped box full of Wisconsin’s finest cheeses that’s valued over $125. If your box has a crystal wedge inside, you’re in luck, because you’ll also be the lucky winner of the complimentary trip for four to Wisconsin. You and your crew get to customize your adventure, so you can choose how you plan to enjoy your cheddars, goudas, and harvatis while looking over the lush green landscape of the Midwest.

Valentine’s Day is all about spreading the love, so it’s just plain fun to nominate a friend, partner, or family member who really loves their cheese. Who knows? They just may be one of the hundreds of lucky recipients to win a free heart-shaped cheese box. That alone would make a great gift for your valentine. On top of the collection of fine cheeses, the box also comes with a heart-shaped cheese board that they can use again and again. It also has “Cheese Is My Love Language” etched into the center of the board, which any cheese-lover can whole-heartedly agree with.

But if they also end up winning the big trip? You’ll have made their day (and probably their year) extra special. Just imagine the two of you headed off to the Midwest with a couple of good friends, enjoying the warm breeze and a board full of cheese. Pure bliss, honestly. You’ll make so many new memories together, and it’ll all be because you filled out an online form that took less than five minutes.

If you know someone whose love language is cheese, head on over to Valentine’s Day cheese box giveaway and enter them before Jan. 27. After all, V-Day isn’t just about love between you and a partner — it’s also about self-love. If you’re the cheese fanatic, go ahead and nominate yourself for the grand prize. You know you’ll share the trip with your loved ones if you win. Maybe not the cheese, though.