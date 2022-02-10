40 Valentine's Day Captions To Use When Love Is In The Air
Whether you have a partner or you’re flying solo.
There’s no better time to express how you’re feeling about someone than Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t matter if you have a partner or you’re flying solo — there’s more than enough reasons to celebrate how much you love your besties, family, and even your pets. All you need is a super cute snap and one of these Valentine’s Day 2022 captions for your Instagram feed, and you’ll be sharing the love in no time.
Think of it this way: Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be sappy and over-the-top. And it’s definitely not just for couples. No matter who you love, a sweet and sentimental Valentine’s Day caption on one of your Instagram posts is a great way to show them just how much you care. You could post a throwback photo of you and your bestie in elementary school with the caption, “Two peas in a pod” or turn a romantic Valentine’s Day caption into something silly. You could also post a Valentine’s Day pic with your fur baby along with the caption, “So this is love.” Pretty sure a lot of people can relate.
No matter how you feel about the holiday, V-Day can actually be a lot of fun (not to mention all the dope candy that comes out in February). So, go ahead and post your favorite photos to the ‘Gram and share a couple of these cute Valentine’s Day 2022 captions to your feed to celebrate the love in your life.
- “We’ve got great chemistry.”
- “Every day is Valentine’s Day with you.”
- “In love with my best friend.”
- “Love you more.”
- “Hugs and kisses.”
- “Cupid got me good.”
- “I only have heart eyes for you.”
- “My forever valentine.”
- “I love you even when I’m hangry.”
- “So this is love.”
- “All you need is love... and candy.”
- “This is my lobster.”
- “On cloud nine with my valentine.”
- “Life is so much better with you in it.”
- “Valentine, I’m yours.”
- “Lucky in love.”
- “Celebrating V-Day with my faves: wine and chocolate.”
- “You have a pizza my heart. I hope that’s not too cheesy.”
- “I’m so glad I swiped right.”
- “If we were on a sinking ship, I’d share my door with you.”
- “Happy Valentine’s Day to me. I love you.”
- “In an exclusive relationship with me at the moment.”
- “Be mine.”
- “And suddenly, all the love songs were about you.” – Unknown
- “You’re still the one.”
- “Valentine, you and me were meant to be.”
- “Let’s be lovestruck together.”
- “I carry your heart.” — E. E. Cummings
- “Love made me do it.”
- “True love isn’t found, it’s built.”
- “Me + You = Forever.”
- “You may hold my hand for awhile, but you’ll hold my heart forever.”
- “What is done in love, is done well.” — Vincent van Gogh
- “Be still, my heart.”
- “Love you to the moon and back.”
- “Two peas in a pod.”
- “My vibe right now is just loving you.”
- “Here’s to being my emergency contact one day.”
- “We go together like peanut butter and jelly.”
- "You are the only person I would share my chocolate with."