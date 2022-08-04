Turning 30 is just as exciting as it is a little scary. Sure, you’re worried about leaving your 20s behind, but let’s not forget, you’re also leaving your 20s behind. As much as you loved all the lessons you learned and memories you made in your 20s, it was a decade of discovery. You were finding out who you wanted to be as an adult. Now that you’re in your 30s, it’s all about celebrating that person and a few turning 30 quotes for your birthday will help you announce the start of your new chapter on Instagram in the best way possible.

When you turned 20, you were still figuring out who you wanted to be. You were most likely adulting for the first time and deciding where you wanted to live, who you wanted to love, and what career path you wanted to follow. While, you may still be figuring out some of those things, you’re more sure of yourself than ever. Your 30s are a time to be unapologetically you. Use this decade to travel to the places on your bucket list, spend more time with the friends you love like family, and party every chance you get just the way you like. That could be renting out an Airbnb for the weekend with your best friends or just going out for dinner with your partner in a stunning jumpsuit you bought online. With these quotes about turning 30 and turning 30 Instagram captions, you’ll be able to post your birthday adventures right away.

Turning 30 this year means you’re also in great company with Selena Gomez, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Nick Jonas, and Miley Cyrus. You’re all joining a club that already includes members like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Emma Watson. As Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 would say, you’re “30, flirty, and thriving,” so put on your party dress, dance the night away, and post your fave memories to the ‘Gram with these turning 30 captions.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images