25 Quotes About Turning 30 For Announcing Your Next Chapter On Insta
You’re “30, flirty, and thriving!”
Turning 30 is just as exciting as it is a little scary. Sure, you’re worried about leaving your 20s behind, but let’s not forget, you’re also leaving your 20s behind. As much as you loved all the lessons you learned and memories you made in your 20s, it was a decade of discovery. You were finding out who you wanted to be as an adult. Now that you’re in your 30s, it’s all about celebrating that person and a few turning 30 quotes for your birthday will help you announce the start of your new chapter on Instagram in the best way possible.
When you turned 20, you were still figuring out who you wanted to be. You were most likely adulting for the first time and deciding where you wanted to live, who you wanted to love, and what career path you wanted to follow. While, you may still be figuring out some of those things, you’re more sure of yourself than ever. Your 30s are a time to be unapologetically you. Use this decade to travel to the places on your bucket list, spend more time with the friends you love like family, and party every chance you get just the way you like. That could be renting out an Airbnb for the weekend with your best friends or just going out for dinner with your partner in a stunning jumpsuit you bought online. With these quotes about turning 30 and turning 30 Instagram captions, you’ll be able to post your birthday adventures right away.
Turning 30 this year means you’re also in great company with Selena Gomez, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Nick Jonas, and Miley Cyrus. You’re all joining a club that already includes members like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Emma Watson. As Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 would say, you’re “30, flirty, and thriving,” so put on your party dress, dance the night away, and post your fave memories to the ‘Gram with these turning 30 captions.
- “Talk 30 to me.”
- “Everything I know I learned after I was thirty.” — Georges Clemenceau
- “I'm turning 30 years old this year ... it's better than 20, I'll tell you that. The lessons I've learned.” — Christina Aguilera
- “There's no time to worry about turning 30.” — Aaron Tippin, “Twenty-Nine and Holding”
- “I'm turning 30.” — Bo Burnham, “30”
- “The body is at its best between the ages of 30 and 35.” — Aristotle
- “I just got renewed for Season 30.”
- “Who’s ready to start Chapter 30?”
- “I wanna be 30. Thirty and flirty and thriving.” — 13 Going on 30
- “Yesterday was my 13th birthday and then, and then today I woke up and I'm this, and you, I mean — you're that! You get it?” — 13 Going on 30
- “After 30, a body has a mind of its own.” — Bette Midler
- “I’m still not old enough to be president.”
- “Feeling sturdy now that I’m 30.”
- “I’m not really 30. I’m just celebrating the 10th anniversary of turning 20.”
- “The only time you really live fully is from 30 to 60.” — Theodore Roosevelt
- “I don’t know how to act my age. I’ve never been 30 before.”
- “To being 30. I’ve decided it’s going to be totally awesome.” — 13 Going on 30
- “Keep calm, it’s only 30.”
- “Level 30 unlocked.”
- “Thirty was so strange for me. I’ve really had to come to terms with the fact that I am now a walking and talking adult.” — C. S. Lewis
- “At 30, you finally start to catch up to those dreams you've been chasing for the last 10 plus years.” — Bonidette Lanz
- “Time and tide wait for no man, but time always stands still for a woman of 30.” — Robert Frost
- “I'm not a millionaire. I thought I would be by the time I was 30, but I wasn't even close. And then I thought maybe by the time I was 40. But by 40, I had less money than when I was 30.” — Michael Scott, The Office
- “30 is the new 20.”
- “Dirty 30, workin' on me.” — Drake, “Diplomatic Immunity”