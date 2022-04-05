30 Captions For Your 30th Birthday That Say Cheers To A New Decade

After all the ups and downs of the rollercoaster that is your 20s, you’re full of anticipation for turning 30 and officially entering a new era of adventures. However, your 30th birthday is arguably a bittersweet one. While you’re saying goodbye to a carefree decade that held some of your best memories to date, you’re simultaneously getting ready for the uncertainty of your 30s and all of the new responsibilities (and fun times) ahead. When your big day comes around, make sharing all your celebratory Instagram and TikTok posts so easy with these 30th birthday quotes and captions that show you’re ready to embrace your next chapter with open arms.

While many have mixed feelings about getting older, let alone turning 30 and leaving their 20s behind, it’s also an incredibly exciting time and you have so much to look forward to in this new decade. After all, there’s a reason that it’s said that your 30s are the best years of your life. Whether you decide to celebrate big by planning a getaway with your SO or your friends (or solo, if that’s more your vibe), or you decide to ring in the festivities closer to home, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to capture some glow-up photos to show just how good 30 looks on you. Because some 30th birthday captions like “30, flirty, and thriving,” have been, well, a little overdone, we compiled a list of fun 30th birthday quotes that include captions about saying goodbye to your 20s, serving looks in your new decade, as well as lyrics that’ll help you illustrate how you’re feeling on your big birthday.

Shutterstock