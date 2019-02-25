Typically, there’s a ton of anticipation around turning 30 — but what about turning 29? This birthday is arguably even more special, since it marks the end of an adventurous chapter of your life. The last decade has likely treated you to a lot of personal growth. During this time, you may have lived in another country while studying abroad in college, graduated from your university, moved to a new city, met the love of your life, or even started a family. It’s time to celebrate all you’ve done and will still do with a post on social media and these 29th birthday quotes.

Truthfully, it can be hard to shake the feeling of getting older. But you should try your best not to fear the unknown that the future holds. Each decade is beautifully unique in its own way, and you have a lot to look forward to in your 30s. You’ll likely spend the next 10 years of your life growing even more, and having experiences that’ll shape you as a person. On your 29th birthday, you owe it to yourself to reflect on your 20s by writing in a journal, and celebrate your biggest milestones with your favorite people.

This celebration could be as exciting as a night out with your besties, or as chill as a romantic night in with your SO and a bottle of wine. Either way, make sure to post a photo dump of your 20s on Instagram, and share your thoughts on turning the big two-nine. These 29th birthday quotes will help capture your feelings, and cue the confetti.

"Turning 29 and feeling fine." "Age is just the number of years the world has been enjoying your company." "TFW you almost made it through your 20s..." "29 years down, and many more to go." "This is an appreciation post for myself, on my 29th birthday." "They never tell you that turning 29 comes with a whole lot of nostalgia." "Happier than I’ve ever been." "My only wish on my 29th birthday is for more good times and tan lines." "Consider this your reminder to celebrate yourself today and always." "Dear 30, I’m ready when you are now." "Shoutout to my 20s for the very best memories." "Here's to 21 years (with another 8 years of experience)." "POV: You just turned 29, and realized you’re so happy with life." "I just turned 29, and even the cake is in tiers about it." "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day" "You’ve won." — Stevie Budd, Schitt’s Creek "Enjoying this year like it's the last year of my 20s... because it is." "Partying when you’re 29 looks like this." "OK, I turned 29. What now?" "There’s nobody I’d rather say goodbye to my 20s with." "Getting older is more than it’s cracked up to be." "Sorry, Olivia Rodrigo. It’s lovely out here." "I know I’ll be A-O, A-O-K." — Tai Verdes, “A-O-K” "Everything you’ve dreamed about can be real." "29, but with no filter." "Growing and glowing." "I'm getting older, and I'm getting better." "Me and 29? Yeah, we’re going to be just fine." "If only my younger self could see where we are now."