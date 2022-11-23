Black Friday is finally here, and it’s time to strategize which deals to take advantage of during the annual shopping event. TJ Maxx is always offering exclusive discounts on home and lifestyle essentials year-round, and though the brand traditionally opts out of Black Friday festivities, it’s still worth peeping what deals they have in store for 2022 holiday shopping. Get your gift list ready for Santa shopping and keep reading to see what you can get from TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 deals.

Fans of the retailer know they can always expect to find an epic shopping spree at TJ Maxx, with price reductions on designer apparel, essential home goods, and stylish decor with affordable price tags. After you finish your delish turkey feast on Thanksgiving and rush out to catch all the early Black Friday deals in-person, be prepared to skip TJ Maxx, since the stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving, aka Thursday, Nov. 24 this year.

On Black Friday, however, TJ Maxx stores will open their doors two hours early starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 so you can get a head start on your affordable holiday shopping before the crowds roll in. Also, based on previous years, if you decide to shop online on Black Friday, you’ll likely see TJ Maxx offering free shipping and free bonus gifts for the first hundred orders. Shopping the online site will also give you more of an advantage for getting your hands on specific items, as you can quickly search something on your shopping list and check out in a matter of minutes. You’ll also be able to browse the entire online inventory on one page and can shop from the “sale” page of items that are already marked down.

Will TJ Maxx Have A Black Friday 2022 Sale?

TJ Maxx usually doesn’t host a specific Black Friday sale on the shopping holiday, and it’s likely this year won’t look much different. While there won’t be any special Black Friday promos or deals happening at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods, that doesn’t mean you won’t find reduced prices for items on your gift list.

What Deals Are Happening During TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 Sale?

Although there aren’t any Black Friday-specific promos occurring on Nov. 25, you’ll still be able to access hundreds of bargain prices on quality brands and designer goods. You’ll find a wide range of gift sets, affordable fashion, cookware, and so much more. You’ll see on the TJ Maxx homepage that there are already huge discounts up to 75% off across the Womens, Mens, Kids, and Home departments that are sure to satisfy your Santa shopping for 2022. Scroll below to check out some of the sweet deals happening at TJ Maxx this Black Friday.

