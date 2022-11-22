With your credit cards at the ready for the biggest shopping event of the year, make sure you include Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 sale in your weekend itinerary. Apple is kicking off four days of deals on Nov. 25, and it’ll run through Nov. 28. The tech giant has a familiar take on the holiday sales, but the bonus gift cards that come with popular items like AirPods and iPhones can be up to $250 — and when you’re upgrading your gadgets, any savings are welcome. Since the deals vary by product, here’s everything to know about the four-day sale.

Th deals come at a great time since Apple released a slew of new products in September 2022, including the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, and Apple Watch 8. Now, you can finally score a deal on some of the newest releases. While Apple’s products themselves won’t be marked down automatically, you’ll receive a gift card to spend on a later purchase when you buy select iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Beats, and accessories. No one’s to say who that gift card has to go to, either, so if you’re treating your brother to a new pair of Beats, go ahead and pocket the $50 Apple gift card to treat your self.

With gift card amounts ranging from $50 to $250, you could essentially get a free pair of AirPod Pro 2 (!) on a future purchase with the BF deal.

Shutterstock

Here are the Apple products eligible for the gift cards during Apple’s Black Friday sale that runs all the way through Cyber Monday.

iPhone Black Friday Sale ($50 Gift Card):

When you buy an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE, during Apple’s Black Friday sale, you’ll receive a $50 Apple Gift Card.

AirPods Black Friday Sale ($75 Gift Card):

Take home $75 in an Apple Gift Card for a new pair of AirPods Max. If you’re more of an AirPods person, the new AirPods Pro 2 will score you a $50 gift card. Stick to the classic AirPods 2 or 3 with Lightning Charging Case and get a $25 gift card.

Apple Watch Black Friday Sale ($50 Gift Card):

The Apple Watch SE launched on Sept. 16, and you can now get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you purchase the brand new watch.

iPad Black Friday Sale ($50 Gift Card):

Score a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy an iPad Air or iPad mini, and a $30 Apple Gift Card for an iPad 9.

Mac Black Friday Sale ($250 Gift Card):

The offer in the sale is a $250 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of a M1 MacBook Pro 14-inch or 16-inch. The next best is a $200 gift card with the purchase of a M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch. Get a $150 gift card with purchases of a M1 or M2 MacBook Air or a 24-inch iMac. Last but not least, score a $100 gift card with a new Mac mini.

Apple Accessories Black Friday Sale ($50 Gift Card):

Now that you have a new device, you’ll want to pair it with accessories. When you buy a Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil 2, or MagSafe Duo Charger, you’ll be given $25 Apple Gift Cards. Add-on a Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air and get a $50 Apple Gift Card.

Beats Black Friday Sale ($50 Gift Card):

Beats have been trending this year, so opt for a Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Beats Studio Buds to get $50 Apple Gift Card. The Beats Flex will also offer a $25 Apple Gift Card.

While you might want to snap up all the gift cards you can, Apple’s Terms and Conditions state that you can only buy two eligible products in “each Eligible Product Category,” so choose wisely. Also, the deal comes in the form of a discount on the product you buy, and then you basically pay for the fully gift card. So, if you buy Beats Studio 3 Wireless, you’ll see a $50 discount on your headphones and pay for a $50 gift card. It’s a little confusing, but you’re still getting $50 in essentially “free” money to spend since you spent $350 to get the headphones and a $50 gift card — that’s $400 worth of goods for $350.

Don’t forget that you can also save more by trading in your current device for a newer model — and before you seal the deal, make sure you’re buying an Apple device that’s eligible for the gift card. When in doubt, you can ask an Apple employee or hop. If you’re looking for more savings and markdowns, Target has tons of Black Friday deals on Apple products, including $120 off Apple Watches.