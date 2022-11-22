Lululemon tends to keep quiet about its Black Friday sales until the big day arrives, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create an action plan to take advantage of the cult-fave athleisure brand’s annual discounts. Even better, you can pregame Black Friday by shopping Lululemon’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales that are going on right now.

It’s more or less common knowledge that Lululemon is unbeatable when it comes to ultra-soft but durable activewear, but the price tags on its legendary leggings, sports bras, and other apparel can be a bit prohibitive. If you exclusively ball on a budget, Lululemon’s Black Friday sale should definitely have a spot on your holiday shopping list.

One way to plan ahead for the Lululemon Black Friday 2022 sale is to look at the Black Friday discounts from previous years and to scope out the pre-Black Friday deals. In 2021, nearly everything in the Lululemon catalog went on sale with prices dropping anywhere from $15 to $40 depending on the item. This year, there’s likely to be similar discounts across apparel and gear. Whether you love the brand’s yoga pants, tennis skirts, or skin care products the most, chances are something you love with be receiving a holiday price cut this year. Ahead, Elite Daily breaks down the best deals from Lululemon Black Friday sales of yore, plus its current pre-Black Friday sales, to help you prepare for this year’s shopping extravaganza.

Is Lululemon Going To Have A Black Friday Sale?

The short answer is yes, but a *mysterious* yes. The brand has confirmed the dates of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but hasn’t revealed what products are going to be discounted or by how much. Lululemon’s Black Friday 2022 sale will begin online on Thursday, Nov. 24, and will run through Sunday, Nov. 27. If you’re looking to shop in physical stores, the deals will become available on Friday, Nov. 25. The brand’s Cyber Monday sale is one day only and will begin and end on Monday, Nov. 28. As was the case last year, signing up for a free Lululemon membership could get you early access to these major sale events.

What’s Included In The Lululemon Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sale?

Lululemon’s pre-Black Friday deals come via the brand’s We Made Too Much final sale items. The We Made Too Much price on its Wunder Under High-Rise Tights, for example, drops from $98 to $59 for a savings of about 40%. The All Powered Up Bra, originally priced at $88, is currently on sale for $49, which means you save about 35%. If these sale items are any indication, once the actual Black Friday sale kicks in, the savings are going to be fab.

What’s Included In The Lululemon Black Friday 2022 Sale?

Based on last year’s offerings, most of the Lululemon lineup, including its most coveted leggings, will be available during the 2022 Black Friday sale. Last year, Lululemon’s Align Leggings, which normally cost between $98 and $118, were priced between $79 and $89.

Looking for the comfy fit of the Align Leggings in a shorter style? Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Shorts, normally $58 in 2021, dropped down to $29 during last year’s sale.

Whether you’re waiting for the biggest Friday of the year to score a new workout set or you plan to shop Lululemon’s pre-Black Friday sales ASAP, you’re bound to find a deal you truly lululuv.