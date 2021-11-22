Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, Lululemon is making it so much more wallet-friendly for fans to shop its buttery soft leggings, tank tops, jackets, and other athleisure products. Ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, the Lululemon pre-Black Friday 2021 sale is taking deep discounts on popular products like its Align leggings and shorts as well as some of its most popular tanks and jackets. Unsurprisingly, merch is already flying off the (virtual) shelves, so shoppers won’t want to wait on clicking “add to cart.”

While the popular fitness brand is currently staying mum on whether they’ll be dropping any specific Lululemon Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, there are plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals to take advantage of. Lululemon decided to surprise fans by dropping some of its most beloved products into the “We Made Too Much” sale section — and you definitely won’t want to miss out on these early Black Friday deals. The one caveat? All of these discounted items are final sale, so you won’t be able to return them or swap them for a different size of color.

However, that’s a small issue compared to all the great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. For example, Lululemon’s Align Leggings, which normally cost shoppers anywhere from $98 through $118 depending on the color, are now on sale for $79 through $89. Meanwhile, Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Shorts and Align tank top are almost half off with sale prices at $29 instead of $58. Looking for some outerwear? Lululemon’s $128 Hooded Define Jacket Nulu has been discounted 50% to $64.

These are just some of the many great Lululemon Black Friday steals that are currently live in the “We Made Too Much” section, so don’t sleep on checking them out and scoring some fan-favorite items at a major discount. Also, don’t forget to keep checking back, as this list will be updated with any new Lululemon Black Friday sales as they happen.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25" Lululemon $98 $79 SEE ON LULULEMON These buttery soft leggings in Lululemon’s signature Nulu fabric feature a 25” inseam.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8" (Online Only) Lululemon $68 $49 SEE ON LULULEMON If you’re in the market for shorts, Lululemon’s Align High Rise Shorts with an 8” inseam include a number of color options that are 50% off. However, keep in mind that this deal is online-only.

Hooded Define Jacket Nulu Lululemon $128 $64 SEE ON LULULEMON This flattering Hooded Define Jacket in Spiced Chai is half off its original price tag of $128.

Ready to Rulu Jogger 29" Lululemon $108 $89 SEE ON LULULEMON These cozy but chic joggers are perfect for workouts and lounging at home.

Lululemon Align™ Tank Top Lululemon $58 $29 SEE ON LULULEMON Lululemon’s Align Tank Top offers light support in a soft Nulu fabric, making it perfect for yoga or other low-impact workouts.

Key To Balance Tank Top Lululemon $68 $39 SEE ON LULULEMON Not only is Lululemon’s Key To Balance Tank Top available in a number of eye-catching colors, but it also has a seriously flattering silhouette with a high-cut neckline.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 21" Lululemon $88 $69 SEE ON LULULEMON If you’re looking for yoga pants that hit above the ankle, Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Crop with a 21” inseam is a flattering option that’s also slightly less expensive than the full-length version.