The day before Thanksgiving, also popularly known as Black Wednesday, is a welcome breather before all the Turkey Day festivities. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, this may be when most of your prep and a lot of the cooking happens. On the flip side, you might be planning on spending your downtime catching up with hometown friends over some cocktails. However, whether you’re planning a wine night in or a pre-Thanksgiving baking party, you’ll want to have some Thanksgiving Eve captions prepared for any Instagram pictures you decide to take.

If you’re having family visiting or traveling back home for the first time in a long time, Thanksgiving Eve is also just a great time to reconnect with the loved ones you haven’t seen in awhile. While the day before Thanksgiving is typically the biggest bar night of the year, this year’s festivities might look a little different. You could plan a mini high school reunion with your hometown besties who are around. Or, host a movie night where you can catch up, spill the latest tea, and enjoy an Insta-worthy charcuterie board with some wine. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states it’s safer for fully vaccinated people to travel home for the holidays this year, you’re making up for lost time by spending time with the people you care about most.

You could even play some Thanksgiving Black Wednesday drinking games with your friends or just sit around with your grandparents listening to stories from their childhood. All of which will require some adorable selfies and group pics to be taken, and some Thanksgiving Eve quotes to post along with them as captions. Since you’ve got a busy schedule of prepping your big meal, catching up with your fave people at a restaurant, or just relaxing at home before the storm, there’s no need to add “coming up with captions” to your list as well. Instead, just use any of these 40 Thanksgiving Eve captions and the day before Thanksgiving quotes to pair with whatever snaps you take.

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

“Pie like seeing my friends.” “It’s thyme to start cooking.” “We’ve got pumpkin to talk about.” “The gang’s all here.” “Getting ready for the gourd times.” “Keeping our eyes on the pies.” “It’s always butter with these people around.” “Is it time for a Taylor Swift dance party?” “My fam bakes the world a better place.” “Before we get into feast mode.” “We cran do it!” “I get pie with a little help from my friends.” “The calm before the storm.” “This table will look very different tomorrow.” “We’re getting basted early.” “This is just the way we roll.” “You butter believe I’m with my besties.” “I had the best day with you today.” — Taylor Swift, “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” “All you knead is time with family.” “Talk about #SquashGoals.” “Felt cute, might Thanksgiving later.” “Feast your eyes on this crew.” “I love you cranberry much.” “I don’t think our kitchen is ready for what’s to come.” “Oh my gourd-ness, it’s almost Thanksgiving.” “It’s almost turkey time.” “Getting ready to come in like a butterball.” “Casse-rolling up to my home.” “The day before Thanksgiving really is wine Wednesday.” “Good vibes making pumpkin pies.” “Here’s another corny caption.” “On Wednesdays, we prep for Thanksgiving.” “On a Wednesday in a cafe, I watched it begin again.” — Taylor Swift, “Begin Again (Taylor’s Version)” “Pies before guys.” “Life doesn't get any butter than this.” “It's all gravy from here.” “Wednesday let you eat? Tomorrow.” “Bready or not, Thanksgiving is coming.” “This is my favorite Wednesday.” “Happy drinksgiving.”

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.