With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, an Irish whiskey company is giving one lucky individual the opportunity to explore the country where the holiday originated. If you’ve ever dreamed about booking a trip to the Emerald Isle, you’ll want to enter Teeling Whiskey’s Meet The Makers sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Ireland. The award-winning distillery in Dublin is giving away the chance of a lifetime to explore Ireland and experience Irish whiskey at its source.

Whether or not Irish whiskey is your drink of choice, the Meet The Makers Sweepstakes from Teeling Whiskey is also just a great opportunity to visit Ireland if it’s been on your travel to-do list for a while. Not only will the company take cae of your round-trip airfare and first-class hotel accomodations for four nights, but the Teeling Whiskey sweepstakes will also pay for your round-trip car transfers and $1,000 in spending money.

If you’re not comfortable with traveling right now, you don’t need to plan your trip ASAP, either. The winner and their guest will just need to book their travel plans sometime before the end of the year. You’ll want to stay up to date on the latest CDC international travel guidelines as well as any local health and testing requirements.

Once you get to Ireland, the highlight of the trip will be your visit to the Teeling Whiskey distillery. While you’re there, you’ll get to enjoy a distilling workshop and a VIP tour. If whiskey is your drink of choice, you’ll definitely love sipping on some once your tour concludes. However, if you’re new to whiskey, the Teeling Whiskey Distillery tour also offers different tasting options for both whiskey lovers and total novices.

How To Enter Teeling Whiskey’s Sweepstakes

Luckily, it’s pretty simple to enter to win a trip to Dublin through the Teeling Whiskey sweepstakes. All you need to do is enter your name, birthdate, and email address on the entry page. The Meet The Makers Sweepstakes is going on now through Mar. 31, so you’ll just want to enter before then. Since the Teeling Whiskey Distillery is located in the heart of Dublin, you’ll be close to many must-dos in Ireland. You could use your $1,000 spending money to go shopping on Grafton Street or use it to tour Dublin Castle. Of course, if you’re a foodie, you may want to use your money to buy a nice traditional Irish meal.

If you are a fan of Hulu’s Normal People or rom-coms like Leap Year and P.S. I Love You, you could even use your trip to check out filming locations for Insta-worthy pics. You could even plan a day trip to wanderlust-worthy destinations in Ireland like the Cliffs of Moher or Blarney Castle. This is your trip to Dublin, after all, so make it everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

Since winners won’t be announced until after the sweepstakes ends on Mar. 31, you won’t be heading to Ireland in time for St. Patrick’s Day. However, you can still enjoy a green beer, go to a parade with friends, and don an all-green OOTD for March 17 — and enjoy an early taste of Ireland with this Teeling Whiskey Irish coffee recipe. All you need is:

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Black Coffee

Spiced Syrup

Cream

Mix two parts whiskey with four parts coffee before adding in half a part of the syrup. Top off your drink with your fresh cream. If you like this sip, your next Irish coffee could be coming from Ireland itself.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.