Eleven years ago, Taylor Swift was feeling 22. Now, the singer-songwriter just celebrated her 33rd birthday on Dec. 13 with a casual celebration in New Orleans this year. While the birthday festivities were more low-key, there was still some dessert, and you can get Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze”-inspired birthday cake for yourself at the same popular bakery.

After all, it wouldn’t be a true birthday party without a slice of cake, right? And not only did Swift eat cake, but she also spent her big day doing something she loves the most — recording music. In Swift’s birthday post shared to Insta, the Midnights singer revealed she was in the studio with her bestie and producer Jack Antonoff, and she “wouldn’t have it any other way.” It’s no secret Swift loves to hide easter eggs for her fans to find, and the snapshot posted online is rumored to be filled with hints to different albums that the singer may be re-recoring. Whether that pic was supposed to tease Taylor’s version of Speak Now, 1989, or reputation is unclear, but another birthday Insta post made it super obvious where her cake got its inspiration.

Bywater Bakery in New Orleans, Louisiana took to the platform to reveal they were hired to create Swift’s 33rd birthday cake, along with which song off her Midnights album served as the cake’s inspo.

What Was Taylor Swift’s Birthday Cake?

“Thought you might like our lavender haze surprise,” Bywater Bakery wrote on Instagram along with a Reel of them decorating the gorgeous, custom cake. According to Eater, Swift is in New Orleans at the moment because her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is currently filming a movie there. Keeping it local, Swift decided to hire Bywater Bakery to create her cake, which had two tiers. The top had a “banana mascarpone cream with vanilla butter cake” and the bottom layer was a “chai chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and caramel.” Perhaps the bakery took some inspiration from Swift’s infamous chai cookie recipe as well.

They also took inspo from Swift’s song “Lavender Haze” for the decorations. In the Insta Reel, it shows the two-tiered cake was covered in colorful lavender, pink, orange, and deep purple icing with vibrant flowers coming out of the top and sides. Some fans thought that along with the “Lavender Haze” theme, the cake also was an easter egg for Swift’s re-recorded Speak Now album. Purple is the color most associated with Swift’s third album, and in the bakery’s caption, they use three purple emojis. Swift was also seen holding up three fingers on each one of her hands in her birthday post, and fans were quick to wonder if, in addition to referencing her 33rd birthday, it could also be a numerical easter egg to Speak Now.

If your big day is coming up, you could also follow in Swift’s footsteps and order your own birthday cake from Bywater Bakery. They have a menu of speciality cakes for weddings and birthdays that includes a Chocolate Butter Pecan and Lemon Elderflower. You can also build your own Dream Cake with different cake flavors, filling flavors, and icing options. While the menu doesn’t include Swift’s banana mascarpone cream and chai chocolate cake, you can always try calling and seeing if they can make an exact duplicate.

Keep in mind it doesn’t look like Bywater Bakery ships, so you’ll need to pick up your cake locally. This may just be your sign to have a Taylor Swift-inspired birthday in New Orleans with your besties. You can enjoy a “Lavender Haze” cake, eat out at one of NOLA’s best restaurants, and have a ate night to see a show at Preservation Hall. Swift and Alwyn were reportedly seen at this historic music venue enjoying a jazz performance for her birthday as well.